✖

After Tiger Woods was hospitalized following a single-car rollover crash on Tuesday morning, fans wondered what caused the crash and if the legendary golfer would face any charges. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the incident and revealed that Woods, who suffered multiple serious leg injuries, likely won't face charges.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva met with the media on Wednesday and faced questions about the incident. He said that Woods won't face a reckless driving charge. "A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it. This is purely an accident," Sheriff Villanueva explained. He continued and said that there was no evidence showing that Woods was under the influence of any substances when he rolled his Hyundai Genesis SUV.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

"We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash," Villanueva said to the media members. "This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime." He also said that the authorities did not take a blood sample from Woods to test for substances due to there being no obvious signs of impairment.

While Woods will not face any charges from the crash, TMZ reports that he could still receive an infraction based on the investigation. Whether this happens depends on if the investigators find any evidence that he was on his cell phone or was otherwise distracted prior to the crash.

Sheriff Villanueva also met with the media members on Tuesday afternoon and answered several questions about the crash. He explained at the time that there were no signs showing that Woods tried to slow down or brake before hitting the center median and entering the opposing lane of traffic. He also said that the interior of the Genesis SUV served as a cushion that prevented a fatal outcome and noted that Woods had on his seat belt.

"At the time it crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested, was several hundred feet away, so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively greater speed than normal," Villanueva said about the crash on Tuesday. "Because it is downhill, it slopes, and also it curves. That area has a high frequency of accidents. It's not uncommon."

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who first reported to the scene of the crash, said that Woods was conscious and appeared to be calm after the wreck. He was able to speak with Deputy Gonzalez and provide his name. However, he could not stand under his own power due to injuries in both legs.