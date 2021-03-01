Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence After Accident, Responds to 'Touching' 'Sunday Red' Tributes

✖

The golf world came together Sunday afternoon in a massive show of support for Tiger Woods amid his recovery from a single-car rollover crash that left him seriously injured last week. LPGA and PGA Tour stars alike donned the iconic "Sunday Red" outfit featuring a red top and black pants. After seeing the show of support, Woods responded to the "touching" tribute.

The five-time Masters' winner posted a simple statement on Twitter thanking his peers for the show of support as he recovers from multiple surgeries. "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted on Sunday evening. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Several golfers turned heads with their outfit choices during competitions around the world. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and several others showed up for the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in the Sunday red outfits, complete with a backward baseball cap.

Similarly, Annika Sorenstam donned the iconic colors during the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club while playing in her first event since 2008. Andrew Putnam also did so during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open. Even Phil Mickelson, a longtime rival of Woods, took part in the tribute. He wore red and black as he arrived in Arizona for an event.

When news surfaced about Woods' crash, Mickelson tweeted out a message of support for his fellow golfer. "We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery," Mickelson wrote.

Collin Morikawa, the winner of the WGC-Workday Championship, planned on wearing the red and black outfit for the final day of the competition. However, his gear did not arrive in time. Instead, he simply took care of business and won by three strokes, joining Woods on a very exclusive list. They are the only two people to ever win a major and a World Golf Championship before turning 25 years old.

"Tiger means everything to me," Morikawa said after his win. "Yes, he had the crash, and thankfully, he's alright. And hopefully, he has a quick and great recovery. But I don't think we say 'thank you' enough. I want to say 'thank you' to Tiger because sometimes you lose people too early."