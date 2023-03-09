New Details Emerge About Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman's Breakup

Erica Herman's lawsuits against Tiger Woods have brought up more details about their breakup and relationship. Herman, who started dating the pro golfer in 2017, filed a lawsuit against him earlier this week to ask that her non-disclosure agreement be nullified. New documents related to a separate lawsuit Herman, 38, filed last year reveal that she and Woods, 47, broke up in October 2022. In this lawsuit, Herman claims she is owed $30 million after she was allegedly forced to move out of Woods' Jupiter, Florida estate.

The new documents, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, are linked to Herman's lawsuit against Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust. They asked for Herman's lawsuit to go to an arbitrator. Herman claimed in her lawsuit that there was an oral agreement with the trust allowing her to live at Woods' home for the next five years, but the trust's lawyers said she could only live there as long as she dated Woods. Herman was told to leave the estate in October, after her breakup with Woods. "Ms. Herman responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit," the trust's lawyers claimed in the new filing.

Herman claims the oral agreement was violated once the trust's employees "locked her out" of the estate, "removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return," according to her lawsuit. She also claimed over $40,000 was "misappropriated." Herman is seeking consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys fees under Florida's Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

The trust's lawyers included a redacted copy of the NDA at the center of Herman's lawsuit against Woods. They claim the NDA requires Herman to settle issues with Woods only in a confidential arbitration. They said Herman sued the trust instead of Woods directly so the claims could be argued in open court. Woods hopes a private arbitrator will find that the oral agreement between Herman and the trust never existed and that she is not owed damages. The trust's lawyers filed a motion to put the lawsuit on hold until an arbitration agreement is reached.

Woods and Herman began dating in 2017 and signed an NDA in August of that year. Earlier this week, Herman filed a lawsuit to nullify the agreement. She cited the Speak Out Act, which protects victims of sexual harassment or assault. Herman's filing did not include specific allegations against Woods, and she claims she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom."

Herman is a former restaurant manager who was first pictured with Woods at the Presidents Cup in September 2017. Herman wore a badge meant for the girlfriends or wives of players. Although Herman has been seen by Woods' side at tournaments since then, they have rarely been seen outside a golf environment. Herman also does not have a public social media presence and has only been seen on Woods' Instagram page a handful of times. Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010, and they share two children.