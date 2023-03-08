Tiger Woods Apparently Splits From Girlfriend Erica Herman

It looks like Tiger Woods is a single man. The golf legend and his girlfriend of six years, Erica Herman, have apparently spilt based on a lawsuit Herman filed against him. Multiple outlets have obtained court documents filed by Herman in an attempt to nullify the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that Woods had her sign when they began dating in 2017. It's not clear when or why the couple broke up, but they have not been spotted together in recent weeks.

"Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has," the documents read, per US Weekly. "She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the court."

Neither Herman nor Woods has spoken publicly about the split. Last year Herman was present to watch Woods return to the Masters after suffering leg injuries in a single-car accident in February 2021. When the accident happened, Herman was by Woods' side throughout his rehabilitation.

"Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened," the insider told US Weekly. "She's been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything's going to be OK. He's a champ and he's got this. She's been so compassionate and supportive — all his friends and family have. He couldn't have asked for more in that regard."

Woods and Herman made their relationship official at the President's Cup in September 2017. They met when Herman was a student at the University of Central Florida and was working at the Blue Martini, a place where Woods was a regular customer. Woods and Herman began dating after she finished school at UFC and have had their ups and downs over the years.

In the current lawsuit, Herman is citing that the NDA can't be enforced due to the Speak Out Act, which prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law," according to Congress.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.