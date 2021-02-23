Tiger Woods Accident: Golfer Allegedly Seen Speeding Just Before Car Crash

✖

News surfaced on Tuesday afternoon that professional golfer Tiger Woods had been hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in California. There are many questions surrounding the incident, which remains under investigation. However, eyewitnesses allegedly saw Woods speeding prior to the accident.

According to TMZ, the golfer was staying at a hole "where a major network television show" was being shot. Sources told TMZ that the director arrived just before 7 a.m. local time and that Woods "almost hit" the director's car as he was leaving the property. The sources also said that Woods was driving very quickly and that the director "was shaken" enough to tell the production staff about the incident.

The sources provided further information and said that there was a delay between Woods getting into his SUV and driving away. He reportedly appeared agitated and impatient to those nearby. This crew member also said that Woods drove off "very fast" after the delay.

TMZ Sports has provided several updates about the crash in the hours since the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office first released a statement. One example is a source inside the LA County Fire Department saying that the jaws of life were not actually used to extricate Woods from the vehicle. Additionally, law enforcement sources said that Woods was alert enough at the scene of the crash to ask first responders to have his manager pick up his stuff.

The news originally surfaced in the form of a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes," the statement said. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage."

The LASD statement continued and said that Woods was the lone occupant of the vehicle and that he had been transported to a hospital. The golfer's agent later provided further information, confirming that Woods had suffered "multiple leg injuries" and that he was undergoing surgery.

"Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned," golf legend Jack Nicklaus tweeted as coverage of the crash continued. "We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery."