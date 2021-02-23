Tiger Woods Accident: Golfer Hit the Green With Dwyane Wade, David Spade Day Before Crash

✖

Tiger Woods is currently hospitalized due to the injuries he suffered in a car crash on Tuesday. The accident happened one day after he was seen hanging out with two notable stars. The 45-year-old golf legend hit the green with actor David Spade and NBA legend Dwayne Wade. All three were at the Rolling Hills Country Club, but Woods didn't play any holes due to his injured back.

"He's not comfortable with it, Wade said in his Instagram video when talking about calling Woods the GOAT. I got an opportunity to come out with this guy right here." Wade then asked Woods, "How good am I?" Woods responded "Good," and then adding "We're getting better." Wade ended the video by saying he got lessons from "The GOAT."

Dwyane Wade: How good am I?

Tiger Woods: 😐 Good 😐 ( 🎥: @dwyanewade via IG) pic.twitter.com/UQUfNJWa0A — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 23, 2021

As for Spade, he went to Twitter to say that he was teaching Woods a few things. One fan asked, "How is Tiger's back doing? I think I heard he had surgery on it. Don't let him over exert himself. Good luck with the golfing." Woods was in California for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as the host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational. The accident happened in the area, and Woods is dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods," The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries." Shortly after the accident, Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, gave an update on Woods' condition.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.” Steinberg also added that Woods suffered "multiple" leg injuries. Woods last competed alongside his son at the PNC Championship on Dec. 20 in Orlando. He then underwent a procedure on his back, his fifth back surgery overall.