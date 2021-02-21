The Undertaker Shares Feelings on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Presidential Future

✖

When Young Rock premiered on NBC, viewers expressed surprise at the storyline highlighting Dwayne Johnson's "future" presidential campaign. There were many that said they don't want to see the former WWE star in the Oval Office, but The Undertaker took a different approach. He said that Johnson could unite the nation.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Undertaker explained why Johnson would be a fit in the most powerful office in the country. "He's so charming, he's so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for," the retired wrestler said. "I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he'd look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow, and hit them with 'The People's Elbow.'"

Johnson has not actually said that he will run for president in the future despite multiple rumblings about this outcome. However, Undertaker explained during the interview that he would not be surprised to see Johnson actually announce his candidacy.

"That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does," Undertaker explained. "And if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, you know what? I think he'll do it."

With President Joe Biden winning in November, there are four years until people truly begin to wonder if Johnson will run for office. Undertaker does not know if this will take place, but he made it very clear that he will back his friend's campaign. "If that's what he chooses to do, I'll support wholeheartedly in his efforts to do so," Undertaker added.

Johnson actually faced questions about his potential political future while promoting Young Rock. He said that he would definitely consider running for office in the future. Though Johnson clarified that there is one big factor that would play a role in the decision. He would have to ensure that the citizens of the United States of America really wanted to vote him into the highest office.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," Johnson said, as reported by USA Today. "Truly, I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."