Joe Biden's Dogs Champ and Major Move Into Their New Home at the White House

✖

President Joe Biden's dogs Major and Champ officially moved into the White House on Sunday, according to a report by ABC News. The "first dogs" looked happy and healthy as they arrived at the executive mansion, making the first family complete at last.

The president and first lady, Jill Biden are making history as the first family to bring a shelter rescue dog into the White House. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. In photos from their arrival at the White House, both German Shepherds looked right at home on the White House South Lawn, and they were clearly glad to see the Bidens. Since the president and first lady have no children living with them, the dogs will be the only ones sharing the residence with them.

📸: The First Dogs arrived at the White House Sunday, including Major, the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. The Biden family wanted to get settled in the White House before moving Champ and Major from Delaware to Washington, per First Lady Jill Biden’s office. pic.twitter.com/lAhZrD7Dbx — ABC News (@ABC) January 25, 2021

Insiders said that the dogs have a dedicated spot right by the fireplace, where Champ has been curled up on a dog bed since arriving. Major — the younger of the two — has shown more interest in running around outside the sprawling property. Many Americans are excited to see dogs back in the White House after a four-year absence.

Former President Donald Trump was the first president in 100 years to not bring a pet with him to the White House. For many Americans, seeing a dog or a cat wandering the capitol provides some levity and humanity to an office that so often seems larger-than-life. This is especially true in Biden's case, since his dogs have become a social media fixation for many people over the course of the campaign.

Biden himself moved into the White House on Wednesday, immediately after his inauguration. He found the residence vacant, as Trump broke yet another tradition by leaving on Wednesday morning rather than greeting Biden at the door. Biden has already set an ambitious pace for his administration, but some roadblocks are beginning to turn up.

Biden has made the coronavirus pandemic his number one priority as president, vowing to get 100 million vaccinations done in his first 100 days in office. Experts agree that this is possible, but many believe it will take a monumental change in the way the process has been handled so far.

Biden is also working on economic stimulus, foreign policy and immigration issues, all while assessing how cooperative the United States Senate will be with his administration. So far, the U.S. Congress has made no moves to implement Biden's new stimulus proposal.