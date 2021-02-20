'Young Rock' Reviews: Fans Weigh in on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Sitcom

The first episode of Young Rock, the show about Dwayne Johnson's life, aired on Tuesday and gave the first glimpse at the new NBC sitcom. The show revealed how the three different time periods would mesh together to tell a complete story, and it jokingly teased a 2032 presidential run by the wrestler-turned-action star. Young Rock also featured several prominent figures from Johnson's life, including the Iron Sheik, his father Rocky Johnson, and his uncles Afa and Sika. With the first episode airing on Tuesday, there was an inevitable wave of comments on social media. Several people weighed in and expressed their opinions about the story so far. There were several that said they loved Young Rock and the actors who told the story. Others, however, took a different approach. They proclaimed that Johnson was just "stroking his ego" while telling the story of his life.

WORKING THE GIMMICK! Words to live by! I LOVED the premiere of #YoungRock @TheRock Can't wait for next Tuesday! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 17, 2021 "I have so many questions about the Young Rock show. Is [The Rock] just playing the long game with this show? Is he going to run for President in 2032? Also, HOW did they find someone to play André the Giant?" one viewer asked. A few different people had questions about the new NBC show and whether it would predict the future. Would Young Rock be like the Simpsons? prevnext

Young Rock is a documentary built as a sitcom for @TheRock?? Rather genius concept — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 17, 2021 "I f— with that Young Rock show," one fan commented. Others expressed a similar sentiment while showcasing their love for Johnson's new project. Some called it "fire" while others said that it was very good. A few fans even began asking for a second season while watching the first episode. prevnext

THE #YoungRock THE REAL BUBBA pic.twitter.com/CVO28jJ6yL — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 17, 2021 "Some fans watched the first episode of Young Rock with some trepidation. They didn't know what to expect, but had hopes of an entertaining product. "The Young Rock actually looks promising. Not a bad first episode. This *could* be fun! I always forget how insanely popular and WEALTHY The Rock is..." one viewer commented. prevnext

Young Rock is quite a cool show, not sure on the castings for the wrestlers but it’s cool #YoungRock — ダミアン (@odetothefool) February 20, 2021 "I hope that Young Rock show gets better cause the first episode stunk," one viewer commented on social media. A few others echoed this sentiment and voiced their strong opinions about the first episode. Some called Young Rock a disappointment while making other pointed comments about its creator. prevnext

The best part of Young Rock is that they made the living legend @the_ironsheik an onscreen character. pic.twitter.com/ESpa0NV0i2 — Count Caudell (@daveamania) February 20, 2021 "Okay, this Young Rock show...Dwayne Johnson knows that 'vanity project' is just a turn of phrase, right?" another Twitter user commented. There were some that had very strong opinions about the show and expressed them without holding back. A few proclaimed that Johnson was "too full of himself" and that it impacted the creative process. prevnext

Young Rock is much worse than I thought it would be. — 20 Years of Nitro (@20YearsofNitro) February 20, 2021 "I knew it would be unfunny and the all the impressions offputting. I didn’t expect it would be this level of Dwayne worship. I am surprised he managed to get this level of ego stroking vanity project on a major network," one Twitter user said. They started a thread to explain why they didn't like the TV show focused on The Rundown star's life. prevnext