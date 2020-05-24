'The Match II: Champions for Charity': Fans Are Thrilled With Battle Between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady
Sports fans were treated to actual live sports on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic. While NASCAR is back on track without any fans in attendance, most eyes were on the golf course as Tiger Woods played Phil Mickelson in the sequel to their showdown, The Match II: Champions for Charity. But the two golf legends weren't the main reason folks tuned in thanks to the presence of NFL rivals Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
While the match was delayed by rain to start in Florida, they soon got underway at the new time 3:45 p.m. ET and fans were able to enjoy the game during the holiday weekend. If canceled or postponed, the foursome would face-off again on Monday.
The format switches to modified alternate shot on the back nine.
Which team will take the W? pic.twitter.com/aYXiEgDRes— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020
The game features Woods and Manning teaming together against Mickelson and Brady, raising money for charity and COVID-19 relief efforts. Some of the charities named for the event include Direct Relief, American Red Cross, Save Small Business, and the All In Challenge.
Brady and Manning have some ground to cover in terms of charity money, with stiff competition from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioning one of his Super Bowl rings for $1.025 million. They shouldn't have much trouble, though. Not only will they play the main game against each other, but there will also be side bets and challenges during the game. As The Score notes, Charles Barkley is on-hand to give play-by-play for the match and will compete in a one-hole challenge that has $200K riding on it.
Never doubt @TomBrady.
Charles Barkley learned the hard way ... pic.twitter.com/muZ0xkt5xJ— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020
Barkley's NBA on TNT co-host Ernie Johnson was meant to be on-hand for the event too, but decided to stay home to keep COVID-19 from affecting those at-risk in his life. His presence was still definitely felt during the broadcast.
Take a look below to see how fans were reacting to the gameplay and performances by Manning, Brady, Woods, and Mickelson.
Charles Barkley
Barkley
Chuck has jokes 💀
Watch #CapitalOnesTheMatch now on TNT pic.twitter.com/9AMnbVPRsM— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020
Maybe Chuck vs Tom would be a good undercard next time #thematch— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) May 24, 2020
Mic'd Up
Mic
Tom Brady: "Hey when's the heavy stuff supposed to come?"#TheMatch2 #TheMatch
(Via: TNT) pic.twitter.com/52PMRV2AXY— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 24, 2020
Jokes and Jokes
Live look at #TheMatch. pic.twitter.com/dq4X6657LH— Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) May 24, 2020
Michael Jordan watching Tom Brady golf right now #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/wQkZMXyC6N— Torey Lovullo Burner (@burner_torey) May 24, 2020
Johnny Drama
Tom Brady is Johnny Drama today 😂
#TheMatch #TheMatch2 pic.twitter.com/81QBqvDmvv— The Tweet (@TheTweetForYou) May 24, 2020
Brady hasn’t replaced his driver since Johnny Drama broke it pic.twitter.com/4ivlunpB7j— Brian Gomes (@BrianGomes) May 24, 2020
The Best of The Rest
Relatable. pic.twitter.com/JfxToyhqcP— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 24, 2020
Two early takeaways from the Match
1. I feel like Brady is the “I normally don’t play this bad” guy.
2. Tiger doesn’t talk as much trash as the rest, but when he does it’s pure gold. #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/Rp6qbwJHaA— Vaskar basu bol 🦇🦇🦇 (@BolBasu) May 24, 2020
Chuck: Tom, if you hit the green I'll donate 50k.
Tom:#TheMatch pic.twitter.com/0TFYXzePs1— Benjamin Lee (@_BenLee) May 24, 2020
Brady and Mickelson navigating that par 3. #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/KHF7Sq6FSI— Matt (@MattOberbreckl2) May 24, 2020
Tiger trash talking Tom 😂
“That could be fairway..... over on 7” #TheMatchpic.twitter.com/UMeZXRafXY— The Sports Archive (@SportsArchive_) May 24, 2020
Tom Brady: “the mic is pretty staticky.” #TheMatch— Darrell Hughes (@DarrellMHughes) May 24, 2020
Back in Boston: pic.twitter.com/GbDWAUSkwO