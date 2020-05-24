'The Match II: Champions for Charity': Fans Are Thrilled With Battle Between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady

Sports fans were treated to actual live sports on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic. While NASCAR is back on track without any fans in attendance, most eyes were on the golf course as Tiger Woods played Phil Mickelson in the sequel to their showdown, The Match II: Champions for Charity. But the two golf legends weren't the main reason folks tuned in thanks to the presence of NFL rivals Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

While the match was delayed by rain to start in Florida, they soon got underway at the new time 3:45 p.m. ET and fans were able to enjoy the game during the holiday weekend. If canceled or postponed, the foursome would face-off again on Monday.

The format switches to modified alternate shot on the back nine. Which team will take the W? pic.twitter.com/aYXiEgDRes — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

The game features Woods and Manning teaming together against Mickelson and Brady, raising money for charity and COVID-19 relief efforts. Some of the charities named for the event include Direct Relief, American Red Cross, Save Small Business, and the All In Challenge.

Brady and Manning have some ground to cover in terms of charity money, with stiff competition from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioning one of his Super Bowl rings for $1.025 million. They shouldn't have much trouble, though. Not only will they play the main game against each other, but there will also be side bets and challenges during the game. As The Score notes, Charles Barkley is on-hand to give play-by-play for the match and will compete in a one-hole challenge that has $200K riding on it.

Never doubt @TomBrady. Charles Barkley learned the hard way ... pic.twitter.com/muZ0xkt5xJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

Barkley's NBA on TNT co-host Ernie Johnson was meant to be on-hand for the event too, but decided to stay home to keep COVID-19 from affecting those at-risk in his life. His presence was still definitely felt during the broadcast.

Take a look below to see how fans were reacting to the gameplay and performances by Manning, Brady, Woods, and Mickelson.