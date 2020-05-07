Watch: Peyton Manning Roasts Tom Brady During Golf Match Announcement

✖

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are getting ready to face off against each other later this month. The two legendary NFL quarterbacks will not be hitting the football field because they will go to battle on the golf course. On Thursday, it was announced Manning and Tiger Woods will go up against Brady and Phil Mickelson in a golf match called The Match: Champions for Charity on May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound Florida. All four competitors talked to Ernie Johnson of Turner Sports and Manning took the opportunity to take some shots at Brady.

"You know, the tournament had to be in Florida after Tom's [breaking-and-entering] arrest, with the ankle monitor, he couldn't leave the state," Manning said jokingly with the Brady, Mickelson and Woods laughing. "So it had to be in Florida. Tiger and I talked to the sheriff in Tampa, he's going to be allowed to go to Palm Beach. I'll be honest, I've never played Tom very well on his home turf. Maybe this is considered a neutral site. I would have loved to have this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much, like Indianapolis, Denver or Boston, after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts." On Twitter, Brady responded by apologizing.

The match was confirmed in April, but a date was not set because of the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, Manning told 104.3 The Fan in Denver: "There was talks about doing it all along anyway. And now, to have a chance to have a major fundraising event for COVID-19 relief, almost like a telethon, if you will ... If that can take place, I'm all-in for that."

Manning and Brady have faced each other more than a few times on the football field. In the playoffs, the two future Hall of Famers went to battle five times with Manning winning three of the five contests. However, Brady is the more successful quarterback in terms of championships, winning six Super Bowls and four Super Bowl MVPs. Manning is no slouch, though, winning two Super Bowls with two different teams. He is also a five-time winner of the NFL MVP award.