Terrell Owens Hit by Car After Dispute at Basketball Game

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by a car in Calabasas, California on Monday night, according to TMZ Sports. Owens was playing basketball at a local court when he got involved in a dispute with another man. The 49-year-old when then struck by the man's vehicle. Police said that Owens did not require medical attention, and they took a report for assault with a deadly weapon, though no arrests have been made.

This is not the first time Owens got into a physical altercation with another person. In November, the NFL legend was seen punching a man inside a CVS in Inglewood, California. And earlier in 2022, Owens got into an argument with a female neighbor that led to criminal charges for the woman.

"So when I called her 'Karen,' her husband wanted to tell me stop calling her 'Karen,'" Owens said in the video during the argument with the woman. "They thought I was just going to bow down and listen to all that mess. OK. This is where we are America. ...She said I came after her. Really?" Owens said. "And then he wondered why I called her 'Karen.' That's what Karens do."

Owens, who will turn 50 in December, played in the NFL from 1996 to 2010. He spent eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, one season with the Buffalo Bills and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 14 seasons in the NFL, Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times, the All-Pro First-Team five times and the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. In 2018, Owens was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he skipped the official ceremony in Canton, Ohio to have his own celebration at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

"There's been a lot of speculation and false reports as to why I chose not to be there,'' Owens said of the Canton, Ohio-based Hall, per ESPN. "I would like to set the record straight: It's not because how many times it took me to be voted to the Hall. It's about the mere fact that the sportswriters are not in alignment with the mission and the core values of the Hall of Fame.''