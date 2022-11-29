Terrell Owens Knocks out Man at CVS Parking Lot

Terrell Owens punched a man during an altercation at a CVS parking lot in Los Angeles over the weekend. TMZSports posted the video of Owens punching the individual who went down to the ground and remained there for a few seconds. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was at CVS to grab a few things. That's when a fan approached him to have a conversation, and while it started off friendly, things took a turn when another man started talking to the fan Owens was having a conversation with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports the second man threatened to beat up Owens and the fan outside.

When the group made their way outside, Owens was trying to be a peacemaker. But the second man took a swing at Owens, which led to the former NFL wide receiver taking him down. Shortly after the altercation, Owens walked to his vehicle. TMZ Sports says police were not called to the scene.

Knockout Specialist Terrell Owens folded a man outside a CVS in LA after the guy allegedly harassed ppl in the store 👔🥊pic.twitter.com/ccQTo2Qad5 — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) November 27, 2022

This is not the first time Owens was attacked. Earlier this year, the Pro Football Hall of Famer posted a video of him and a neighbor getting into a verbal argument. In October, the neighbor was charged with filing a false police report after she accused Owens of running a stop sign and nearly running her off the road.

"So when I called her 'Karen,' her husband wanted to tell me stop calling her 'Karen,'" Owens said in the video. "They thought I was just going to bow down and listen to all that mess. OK. This is where we are America. ...She said I came after her. Really?" Owens said. "And then he wondered why I called her 'Karen.' That's what Karens do."

While appearing on Good Morning America, Owens talked about how the situation could have been worse for him. "This could have turned really bad. I don't know where it could have gone had the police come in and they basically took her word for something that she said that I (did) or what have you. We've seen it a number of other times as well," Owens said, per ABC 6 in Philadelphia. "If the roles were reversed, I probably would be in jail or something to that magnitude right now, honestly."

Owens, 48, played in NFL from 1996-2010. He spent his first eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. In his career, Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.