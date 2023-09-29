Taylor Swift's Next NFL Appearance Grabs Attention Ahead of Sunday's Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is expected to be at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game this Sunday. The game will air on NBC and Peacock for Sunday Night Football, which has led to NBC and the NFL using the 12-time Grammy Award winner to promote the matchup. The promo, which was released on Friday, includes Swift's 2014 song "Welcome to New York" and shows her reported boyfriend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And in the social media post, the caption read "Taylor Made for Sunday Night."

It's clear NBC and the NFL are ready for Swift to be at the game and for her millions of fans to watch her support Kelce. Last Sunday, the 33-year-old singer attended the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game, which aired on Fox. Over 24 million watched the game, making it the most-watched NFL game on any network for Week 3. But the interesting thing about the telecast is Fox was not allowed to play any songs from Swift.

Taylor Made for Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/L05AYHfSFq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 29, 2023

Richie Zyontz, Fox NFL lead producer, published a post on FoxSports.com and wrote, "Earlier in the week, amid the avalanche of rumors, our bulldog associate producer Rich Gross had sought permission to use some of Swift's music. Not a chance. Per the FOX music department, Swift's record label and publishing company denied our request 'in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life.'"

Swift has not publicly commented on attending the Chiefs game or her relationship with Kelce. But when Kelce talked about Swift on the New Heights podcast, he praised her for accepting her invite to the game. "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen."

Kelce continued: "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end."