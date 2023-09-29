Taylor Swift's Chiefs Visit Came With Some Strings Attached for Fox

Taylor Swift was the highlight of the Kansas City Chiefs vs.Chicago Bears game this past Sunday on Fox. When the network heard the "Shake it Off" singer was going to the game to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, it "sought permission" to play some of her songs during the broadcast. But Fox was allegedly turned down by her record label and publishing company because of the speculation about her and Kelce's romance.

Richie Zyontz, Fox NFL lead producer, published a post on FoxSports.com and wrote, "Earlier in the week, amid the avalanche of rumors, our bulldog associate producer Rich Gross had sought permission to use some of Swift's music. Not a chance. Per the FOX music department, Swift's record label and publishing company denied our request 'in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life.'"

Zyontz went on to talk about seeing Swift in the suite with Kelce's mother. The two "erupted in cheers" when Kelce ran out of the tunnel before the start of the game. "After that, coverage became a matter of balance," Zyontz added. "Russo showed restraint not taking gratuitous live shots, saving the opportunities for when she reacted to action in the game. Her joyful expression after Kelce scored a touchdown was the image of the day, captured beautifully by our low-end-zone cameraman Andy Mitchell."

After the game, Kelce and Swift were seen walking out of Arrowhead Stadium together. Later that evening, the two attended a private party, and Swift was seen wrapping her arms around the two-time Super Bowl champion. "Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer," an insider told Us Weekly. "They've only hung out twice."

While Fox seems to be all-in with the rumored relationship, an ESPN host is not buying it. Elle Duncan talked about Swift and Kelce on the Elle Duncan Show and speculated that Swift and Kelce are not a couple. "It's a stunt. It's a stunt," Duncan said, per Fox News. "And there was nothing more clear that it was a stunt than watching them leave the arena together. He looked nervous. He looked like he had zero game. It was the most platonic walk of all time. That's all I kept thinking when they were walking by."