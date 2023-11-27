Taylor Swift Reacts to Travis Kelce Breaking NFL Record During Chiefs vs. Raiders Game

Travis Kelce made NFL history on Sunday, and his girlfriend is very happy. During the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reached 11,000 career receiving yards, making him the fastest tight end to reach that mark. Kelce is also the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver, and when the team shared the news on Instagram, Taylor Swift liked the post, according to PEOPLE.

Kelce and Swift made their relationship public in September when she was seen at a Chiefs game. Currently, Swift is in South America for her Eras Tour, but Kelce traveled to Argentina on Nov. 11 to see her perform. Before heading to South America, Kelce teased the trip on the New Heights podcast.

Ooh, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got big reputations. 😍 Click the link for more on her subtle support of his record-breaking milestone: https://t.co/jKFdoHT1at pic.twitter.com/iN1Zfn5CBe — E! News (@enews) November 27, 2023

When Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, asked Travis if he had anything he was looking forward to, the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end replied, "I might just say f— it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know. My skin's getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny." While in Argentina, Travis Kelce and Swift were spotted kissing after the concert.

Things seem to be going well for Kelce, who has always been a favorite among NFL fans. And now that he's set another NFL record, Kelce is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he retires from the game. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to former Chiefs tight end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who shared his thoughts on Kelce breaking his receiving records with the Chiefs.

"It's going to happen. It's not if, it's just when," Gonzalez told PopCulture. "They're rolling right now. Like I said, the connection between him and Patrick, and then with Andy, the genius playcaller that he is, these guys really, it's almost, you can't be stopped. I look at it sometimes, I'm like, 'Why is there not two or three people on Travis?'

"When I would play sometimes if it was third down or we get down to the red zone, there'd be two guys on me for sure, sometimes even three. And I look at the way Kelce's over there scoring touchdowns with nobody around him, and I think it calls to the danger of Patrick Mahomes, where you can't just double-team Travis because he'll just throw to somebody else and kill you, or Andy Reid's schemes."