Tony Gonzalez Weighs in on Travis Kelce Potentially Breaking Three of His Chiefs Records (Exclusive)

Tony Gonzalez is the most prolific pass-catcher in Kansas City Chiefs history as he's the team's all-time leader in receptions (916) receiving yards (10,940) and receiving touchdowns (76). However, when the 2023 season comes to an end, Travis Kelce will likely pass the legendary tight end in all three categories. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Gonzalez about Kelce being on pace to be what he was for the Chiefs for many years.

"It's going to happen. It's not if, it's just when," Gonzalez exclusively told PopCulture. "They're rolling right now. Like I said, the connection between him and Patrick, and then with Andy, the genius play caller that he is, these guys really, it's almost, you can't be stopped. I look at it sometimes, I'm like, 'Why is there not two or three people on Travis?'

"When I would play sometimes if it was third down or we get down to the red zone, there'd be two guys on me for sure, sometimes even three. And I look at the way Kelce's over there scoring touchdowns with nobody around him, and I think it calls to the danger of Patrick Mahomes, where you can't just double-team Travis because he'll just throw to somebody else and kill you, or Andy Reid's schemes. So these guys, they compliment each other, so it's like the perfect storm, and they're rolling."

Kelce, who is also a tight end, has caught 814 passes for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns in his career. If he can stay healthy in 2023, he will be the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver, and it would have taken Kelce less time to reach the mark as he's entering his 11th season while Gonzalez played 12 seasons in Kanas City.

As much as Gonzalez loved what he did with the Chiefs, he enjoys what Kelce brings to the table each and every game. "I love everything about Travis," Gonzalez stated. "What he does on the field, of course, but what he does off the field, his personality, the type of teammate he is. He wears it all out on his sleeve, and that's inspirational to me. So I'm loving everything. And he shows no sign of slowing down. He's another first-team All-Pro this year. He's in a great position out there with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. These two are one of the best duos in NFL history."