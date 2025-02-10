Taylor Swift Heavily Booed When Shown On-Screen at Caesars Superdome During Super Bowl

It seems the crowd at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday night was not full of Swifites. As Taylor Swift showed up to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs battled the Philadelphia Eagles, the “So High School” singer, 35, was heavily booed by the Super Bowl LIX crowd when she was shown on the jumbotron during the first quarter of the game.

Swift was one of several in-crowd celebrities highlighted during Sunday’s Big Game. As the singer popped up on-screen just after actor Paul Rudd, the crowd erupted not in cheers, as would be expected for someone of Swift’s superstar status, but rather boos. Swift decided to shake it off, and appeared unfazed by the booing. At one point, the singer even giggled before turning to her friends Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone and appearing to ask, “What’s going on?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thankfully, it didn’t seem like there was much bad blood between the crowd and Swift. Rather, the booing was most likely from the heavily pro-Eagles crowd, who were booing a fan of the opposing team. Swift similarly got booed back in 2023 when she was shown on the Gillette Stadium jumbotron as she attended the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at the latter team’s stadium.

The reaction to Swift’s appearance Sunday night generated plenty of reactions online, with one person joking, “Congrats, @Eagles fans. Taylor Swift about to write a song about getting booed by you.” Somebody else wrote, “Guys.. the crowd is 80% eagles fans. Of course they booed Taylor. Don’t worry, our girl is loved deeply, and she knows it.” Serena Williams even chimed in, writing, “I love you @taylorswift 13 don’t listen to those boos!!!”

For the Sunday night outing, Swift stepped out in a white $1,300 Alaïa ribbed bodysuit, bedazzled denim shorts, and $1,120 white Paris Texas boots, according to PEOPLE. She completed her game day look with a white $3,800 Saint Laurent blazer, which she later ditched, a red $990 Givenchy bag, and the same Lorraine Schwartz chain that she wore for the Grammys featuring the letter “T,” which many fans believe is a nod to Kelce.

The singer cheered her boyfriend on from a VIP suite, where she was seen sitting near Donna and Ed Kelce. She was joined by her brother, Austin Swift, as well as the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana.