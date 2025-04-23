LeBron James Claps Back After Rapper Goes After His Wife Savannah James

Kevin Gates drew the ire of basketball supernova LeBron James earlier this week after making comments about his wife, Savannah James.

The 2 Phones rapper, 39, posted a video on Instagram last Sunday with some “late night” thoughts. “I’m not always right but I’m always real,” the caption read.

In the video, Gates says, “I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron. I like the way them white women look at LeBron.”

The next day, James dropped a subliminal diss on his Instagram that was presumably directed at Gates. He posted two photos of him and Savannah where they’re looking at each other and kissing, with the caption: “‘Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’ Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!” followed by a queen emoji, a black heart emoji, and an infinity emoji.

One of the post’s most liked comments said “He definitely calling Gates a peasant lmaoooo here for it,” and another said “I already knew he wasn’t gonna let that s–t slide.”

On Tuesday, one day after LeBron’s post, Gates showed up courtside at LeBron’s next Lakers playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was sitting courtside with social media personality Brittany Renner, who he is presumably dating.

It didn’t seem to bother King James though, as he dropped a 21-11-7 statline en route to a victory over the Timberwolves to tie the playoff series at 1-1.