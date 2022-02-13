Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr. Dre Net Worth 2022 Revealed

Dr. Dre is the linking force behind the four other superstar performers — Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — featured in the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show. The 56-year-old hip-hop artist and producer has been at the top of his game for over 30 years, which leads to the question: What is Dr. Dre’s net worth? According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dr. Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third-richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Along with making hits for himself and other artists, Dre is an entrepreneur as he sold his Beats By Dre brand to Apple for $3 billion. He is the CEO of Beats Electronics and Aftermath Entertainment. At one point, Dr. Dre was the president of Death Row Records, which was recently bought by Snoop Dogg. Dre founded the record company with The D.O.C. Dick Griffey and Suge Knight before launching Aftermath records.

When speaking to reporters about the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Dre talked about having more hip-hop artists featured. “We’re gonna open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future, making sure the NFL understands that this is what it should have been a long time ago,” he told reporters, per Yahoo Entertainment. “We’re gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we’re gonna be on stage, and how exciting we’re going to be to fans.”

Dre continued: “This should have happened a long time ago. Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re gonna go on and do a fantastic show, and we’re gonna do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

Dre released three studio albums in his career — The Chronic (1992), 2001 (1999) and Compton (2015). He has had four top 10 hits, including “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” with Snoop Dogg and “Keep Their Heads Ringing.” As a producer, Dre has made hits for N.W.A., Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent among others. In his career, Dre has won six Grammy Awards, and three of them are for his production work. In the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Dre will be performing with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.