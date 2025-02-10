Super Bowl 2026: Everything the NFL’s Already Revealed About Next Year’s Big Game

The Philadelphia Eagles may have only just dominated Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Superdome in New Orleans, but NFL fans are already looking ahead to the 2025 season. Although it’s still a year away, the NFL has already released a few details about the 2026 Super Bowl, including where it will be held and how fans can watch. Here’s everything we already know about Super Bowl LX.

The milestone Super Bowl 60 will be played on Feb. 8, 2026, with kickoff most likely set for sometime around 6:30 p.m. ET, and will take things back to the sunny state of California. The NFL announced in May 2023 that the 2026 Super Bowl will be held at Levi’s Stadium – home of the San Francisco 49ers – in Santa Clara, California. It will mark the second time the venue has hosted the big game after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. It will also mark the third time the game has been played in the San Francisco Bay area after the 1985 game.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

Along with Super Bowl LX, the San Francisco Bay area will also host numerous NFL events during Super Bowl week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, and Super Bowl Opening Night.

The Big Game will air live on NBC. NFL fans will be able to stream the game via the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, with various other streamers likely to offer the game as part of streaming packages.

As for who will be vying for the coveted Lombardi Trophy? That’s anyone’s guess, though an early look at the Super Bowl odds currently have the Eagles favored to win, per The New York Times. The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Detroit Lions round out the top five.

It’s also uncertain who will perform the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Kendrick Lamar took the stage for the 2025 halftime show and was joined by special guest SZA, with Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams also making special appearances onstage. The NFL also hasn’t announced singers for the night’s other big performances, including the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful.”

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates on Super Bowl LX!