NFL Reveals Location of Super Bowl LX in 2026

The 60th edition of the Super Bowl is heading to the Bay. The NFL recently announced that Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California in 2026. This will be the third time in NFL history the Super Bowl will be played in the San Francisco Bay area, with the previous two happening in 1985 and 2016. Levi's Stadium is home to the San Fransico 49ers.

"The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer."

"We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world," Al Guido, President of the San Francisco 49ers, said in a statement. "Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi's Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I'm confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community."

Along with the Super Bowl LX, the San Francisco Bay area will also host multiple NFL during Super Bowl week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night, and a robust community program. ESPN reported that the Bay area would be awarded the Super Bowl earlier this month. In March, the 49ers sought a $120 million loan from the NFL's stadium fund to make improvements on their home stadium.

Once Super Bowl LX is done, San Francisco will be one of nine cities to host the big game three times. The other eight cities are Atlanta, Houston, San Diego, Phoenix, Tampa, Los Angeles New Orleans and Miami. New Orleans will host the Super Bowl in 2025, which will make it 11 times for the city. It will be tied with Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted in history.

For 2024 (2023 NFL season), Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas. It will be the first time the city hosted the event, and the game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.