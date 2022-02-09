Super Bowl 2022: Social Media Trolls Los Angeles Rams Fans for Poor Showing at Pep Rally

Earlier this week, the Rams held a pep rally for their fans to get them ready for Super Bowl LVI. And despite the fact, the team has a chance to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, not too many fans were in attendance as there were a reported 3,000 fans at the pep rally which was held at a local high school. The Rams are playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, and the Bengals had a pep rally at their stadium last week. There were 30,000 fans who attended the rally.

The Rams have had a hard time getting a strong fanbase, but in their defense, the city didn’t have an NFL team for 24 years as the Rams were in St. Louis from 1995 to 2015. The franchise originally began in Cleveland in 1936 and moved to Los Angeles in 1946. They stayed in LA until the end of the 1994 season. The Rams won their only Super Bowl when they were in St. Louis during the 1999 season. Since then, the Rams have played in two Super Bowls and lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots both times. Here’s a look at social media going after Rams fans for their pep rally attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Live Look

https://twitter.com/diannaESPN/status/1490881339175800834

One person responded: “Duh… it’s a work night.It was a private invite-only for ST holders.Traffic to get to this place is terrible.A lot of people showed up late.”

Comparison

I will not make a comment about the Bengals pep rally being sold out with 30,000 fans at Paul Brown Stadium and the Rams pep rally being held at a local high school with about 1500 fans. — Michael Wilder (@iamwilder12) February 8, 2022

Another person wrote: “As soon as they said broadcasting from ‘Oaks Christian School’ I knew something was up.”

Another Look

One social media account said: “More Bengals fans showed up for a special beer release than the Rams had in attendance at their Super Bowl pep rally.”

ESPN View

Rams rally and they are about to arrive to the thousands of fans.

It feels so high school in the best way.

ESPN 2 now. pic.twitter.com/QA34wEepYP — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 8, 2022

One fan said: “Hope the bought Super Bowl feels good because this is an absolute joke to all the other teams and fans who actually love their team! Not have NFL owners bias and money buy a super bowl trip to a team who hasn’t earned that yet noted by their lack of fans!! Fixed and rigged!!!”

Perspective

I’m a die hard Ram fan but pep rallies are for high school boys trying to bang cheerleaders or 40 year olds who live with their parents. People hate LA cuz it’s awesome. If I lived in Cincy I would go to a lame pep rally! — Chris S (@Chrispactheram) February 9, 2022

Another fan wrote: “This is hurting my eyes , should pissed Bengals players off that they were given 10 min of fan pep rally exposure. It’s like No respect from any major network or coverage for Bengals. Yeah, my eyes are swollen shut seeing 20 min of ram fan rally.”

Two Words

“Embarrassingly unprofessional” is how I would describe the Rams’ fans turnout at their pep rally yesterday. https://t.co/bDXaQTzh3A pic.twitter.com/9ZLPhYrynb — Duke Silver (@AdamJoseph83) February 9, 2022

“That’s sad,” one fan said. “They’re so lucky super bowl tickets are so hard to get. Bengals fans would be buying them up.”

Bengals Rally

To be exact, the Bengals had 30,000 fans attend their SB pep rally whereas the Rams had upwards of 3,000 😳pic.twitter.com/IEk1Dau1eM https://t.co/OXdw3lRESo — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) February 8, 2022

And this fan wrote: “Rams don’t have die-hard fans. They only had 5,000 show up for a free pep rally. We filled the stadium and we were there and made NFL network!!!”