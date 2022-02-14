Los Angeles Rams Suffer Embarrassing Moment Ahead of Super Bowl

It was not a good moment for the Los Angeles Rams just days before their Super Bowl appearance. On Monday, Feb. 9 the Rams held a pep rally to get fans ready for the big game Sunday night. They held the event at a local high school and based on the photo and video posted by Diana Rusinin of ESPN, not too many fans attended the event.

The Rams are playing the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, and the Bengals held a rally last week. The event took place at Paul Brown Stadium, and 30,000 tickets were sold. Does this mean the Bengals have a better fanbase than the Rams? That remains to be seen, but with the game being played at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium, the attendance at the Rams rally is a bit surprising.

But no matter who did or didn’t show up at the rally, the Rams will be ready to play on Sunday. They are playing in their second Super Bowl in four seasons, and the players who played in the 2019 Super Bowl learned from the loss to the New England Patriots. “This time around, I could honestly say you appreciate it that much more,” Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said during a video conference with reporters last week, per the team’s official website.

“Not saying I didn’t appreciate it the first time, but you get there the first time, you’re kind of thinking you’re going to get back the following year, (but) it don’t work like that. Having an opportunity to battle and find a way to get here, you just appreciate it that much more.”Donald isn’t the only Rams player hungry for a championship. Safety Eric Weddle came out of retirement to help the team make a run at the title.

“As crazy as it sounds, mentally and emotionally I feel like I’ve been a part of the journey even though I haven’t been on the team because I know what has happened,” Weddle said during his Super Bowl LVI video conference Monday, per the team’s official website. “I know how the games have gone and the ups and downs, the good plays, the bad plays and so forth. So it’s not really so surreal in this moment. There’s a job to be done, and the job’s not finished.”