Super Bowl 2022: NFL Fans Pick Who Will Win Championship Game

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. And with the game being just a couple of days away, NFL fans on social media have made their final predictions. BetOnline.ag analyzed and geo-tagged keyword association Twitter data since Jan. 31, tracking official fan hashtags for each team in every state and released their final data earlier this week. When it was all said and done, one of the Super Bowl teams won the support of 33 states. 

The Rams are playing at their home stadium but are the road team because home and away for the Super Bowl alternates every year since it’s being played at a neutral site. And while both teams have been to multiple Super Bowls, the Rams have a Super Bowl win under their belt, winning the title in 2000. The last time the Rams played in the Super Bowl was in 2019 when they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. For the Bengals, the last time they played in the Super Bowl was in 1989 when they lost to Joe Montanta and the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s a look at who NFL fans think will win Super Bowl LVI. 

Alabama – Connecticut

Alabama: Bengals 

Alaska: Rams 

Arizona: Rams 

Arkansas:Rams 

California:Rams 

Colorado: Bengals 

Connecticut: Bengals 

Delaware – Indiana

Delaware Rams 

Florida: Bengals 

Georgia: Bengals 

Hawaii: Rams 

Idaho: Bengals 

Illinois: Bengals 

Indiana: Bengals 

Iowa – Massachusetts

Iowa: Bengals 

Kansas: Bengals 

Kentucky: Bengals 

Louisiana: Bengals 

Maine: Bengals 

Maryland: Rams 

Massachusetts: Rams 

Michigan – Nevada

Michigan: Rams 

Minnesota: Bengals 

Mississippi: Rams

Missouri: Bengals 

Montana: Rams 

Nebraska: Bengals 

Nevada: Rams 

New Hampshire – Ohio

New Hampshire: Bengals 

New Jersey: Bengals 

New Mexico: Rams 

New York: Bengals 

North Carolina: Bengals 

North Dakota: Bengals 

Ohio: Bengals 

Oklahoma – Tennessee

Oklahoma: Bengals 

Oregon: Rams 

Pennsylvania: Rams 

Rhode Island: Rams

South Carolina: Bengals 

South Dakota: Bengals 

Tennessee: Bengals 

Texas – Wyoming

Texas: Bengals 

Utah: Bengals 

Vermont: Bengals 

Virginia: Bengals 

Washington: Bengals

West Virginia: Bengals 

Wisconsin: Rams

Wyoming: Bengals 

