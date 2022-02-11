Super Bowl 2022: NFL Fans Pick Who Will Win Championship Game

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. And with the game being just a couple of days away, NFL fans on social media have made their final predictions. BetOnline.ag analyzed and geo-tagged keyword association Twitter data since Jan. 31, tracking official fan hashtags for each team in every state and released their final data earlier this week. When it was all said and done, one of the Super Bowl teams won the support of 33 states.

The Rams are playing at their home stadium but are the road team because home and away for the Super Bowl alternates every year since it’s being played at a neutral site. And while both teams have been to multiple Super Bowls, the Rams have a Super Bowl win under their belt, winning the title in 2000. The last time the Rams played in the Super Bowl was in 2019 when they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. For the Bengals, the last time they played in the Super Bowl was in 1989 when they lost to Joe Montanta and the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s a look at who NFL fans think will win Super Bowl LVI.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alabama – Connecticut

Alabama: Bengals

Alaska: Rams

Arizona: Rams

Arkansas:Rams

California:Rams

Colorado: Bengals

Connecticut: Bengals

Delaware – Indiana

Delaware Rams

Florida: Bengals

Georgia: Bengals

Hawaii: Rams

Idaho: Bengals

Illinois: Bengals

Indiana: Bengals

Iowa – Massachusetts

Iowa: Bengals

Kansas: Bengals

Kentucky: Bengals

Louisiana: Bengals

Maine: Bengals

Maryland: Rams

Massachusetts: Rams

Michigan – Nevada

Michigan: Rams

Minnesota: Bengals

Mississippi: Rams

Missouri: Bengals

Montana: Rams

Nebraska: Bengals

Nevada: Rams

New Hampshire – Ohio

New Hampshire: Bengals

New Jersey: Bengals

New Mexico: Rams

New York: Bengals

North Carolina: Bengals

North Dakota: Bengals

Ohio: Bengals

Oklahoma – Tennessee

Oklahoma: Bengals

Oregon: Rams

Pennsylvania: Rams

Rhode Island: Rams

South Carolina: Bengals

South Dakota: Bengals

Tennessee: Bengals

Texas – Wyoming

Texas: Bengals

Utah: Bengals

Vermont: Bengals

Virginia: Bengals

Washington: Bengals

West Virginia: Bengals

Wisconsin: Rams

Wyoming: Bengals