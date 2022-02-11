Super Bowl 2022: NFL Fans Pick Who Will Win Championship Game

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. And with the game being just a couple of days away, NFL fans on social media have made their final predictions. BetOnline.ag analyzed and geo-tagged keyword association Twitter data since Jan. 31, tracking official fan hashtags for each team in every state and released their final data earlier this week. When it was all said and done, one of the Super Bowl teams won the support of 33 states.
The Rams are playing at their home stadium but are the road team because home and away for the Super Bowl alternates every year since it’s being played at a neutral site. And while both teams have been to multiple Super Bowls, the Rams have a Super Bowl win under their belt, winning the title in 2000. The last time the Rams played in the Super Bowl was in 2019 when they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. For the Bengals, the last time they played in the Super Bowl was in 1989 when they lost to Joe Montanta and the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s a look at who NFL fans think will win Super Bowl LVI.
Alabama: Bengals
Alaska: Rams
Arizona: Rams
Arkansas:Rams
California:Rams
Colorado: Bengals
Connecticut: Bengals
Delaware Rams
Florida: Bengals
Georgia: Bengals
Hawaii: Rams
Idaho: Bengals
Illinois: Bengals
Indiana: Bengals
Iowa: Bengals
Kansas: Bengals
Kentucky: Bengals
Louisiana: Bengals
Maine: Bengals
Maryland: Rams
Massachusetts: Rams
Michigan: Rams
Minnesota: Bengals
Mississippi: Rams
Missouri: Bengals
Montana: Rams
Nebraska: Bengals
Nevada: Rams
New Hampshire: Bengals
New Jersey: Bengals
New Mexico: Rams
New York: Bengals
North Carolina: Bengals
North Dakota: Bengals
Ohio: Bengals
Oklahoma: Bengals
Oregon: Rams
Pennsylvania: Rams
Rhode Island: Rams
South Carolina: Bengals
South Dakota: Bengals
Tennessee: Bengals
Texas: Bengals
Utah: Bengals
Vermont: Bengals
Virginia: Bengals
Washington: Bengals
West Virginia: Bengals
Wisconsin: Rams
Wyoming: Bengals