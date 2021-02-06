Super Bowl 2021: Tony Romo and Jim Nantz Commentate Epic Paramount+ Commercial

✖

Super Bowl LV, which is free to watch online this year, takes place on Sunday and features a battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. There will also be several advertisements that entertain fans, including one featuring CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo. He and his partner in the booth, Jim Nantz, commentate a unique Super Bowl spot promoting Paramount+ and featuring Spock (Ethan Peck), Simone Missick from CBS' All Rise, and golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

The ad, which Sir Patrick Stewart narrates, features the Vulcan diagnosing a case of puppet frostbite on a character from Crank Yankers atop a snowy mountain. Spock, who even wears earmuffs, says that "we're going to have to amputate." DeChambeau launches the ice-covered hand off the side of the mountain while Romo says that the golfer hooked it. The ad ends with the puppet saying that DeChambeau should have used a 5 iron.

While DeChambeau's golfing plays a key role in the commercial, the focus is to highlight the amount of content coming to Paramount+ in the coming months. The streaming app, which is currently known as CBS All Access, will make the branding change in order to establish "one global streaming brand." Paramount+ will feature ViacomCBS’ content from networks like MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. The service will also feature movies from Paramount Pictures.

"The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment," said ViacomCBS chief brand officer Josh Line in a statement. "It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same. The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

According to a January announcement, Paramount+ will officially launch on May 4. The streaming service will be available in both the United States and Latin America. ViacomCBS will also host a virtual investor meeting on Feb. 24 to provide some examples of what content will land on the service.

Along with announcing the release date, ViacomCBS released a brief teaser that showed several prominent figures on Paramount Mountain. Snooki from Jersey Shore joined characters from Star Trek: Discovery, Beavis and Butthead, and SWAT. The majority hiked but late-night host James Corden rode a snowmobile with Dora the Explorer sitting behind him. Survivor host Jeff Probst led the way with a torch in hand.

