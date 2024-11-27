Paramount+ Launches ‘Tis the Season for Streaming Collection for the Holiday Season

Paramount+ is spreading the holiday cheer! The streamer’s ’Tis The Season For Streaming collection has returned for the 2024 season, bringing subscribers hundreds of movies, series, and episodes to help them get into the yuletide cheer.

This year’s refreshed ‘Tis The Season For Streaming collection boasts more than 20 expertly curated carousels, including the Season’s Greetings collection, which boasts classics like Miracle on 34th Street (1947), Scrooged, and A Christmas Carol (1984). The Laughing All the Way carousel, meanwhile, serves up plenty of holiday laughs with Bad Santa, Ernest Saves Christmas, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and more.

The holiday collection also features holiday-themed episodes of hit shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, Ghosts, The Brady Bunch, and Everybody Hates Chris, as well as holiday musicals and timeless classics including Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas, and Footloose.

Other streaming options included in the seasonal collection of titles – which also boasts carousels like Falalala Family Fun, Celebrate with CBS, and Horror for the Holidays – are Unaccompanied Minors, A Boy Named Charlie Brown, Edward Scissorhands, and Dear Santa, Paramount+’s first original holiday film. The collection also features the National Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 20.

Fans looking forward to those holiday binges will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from this year’s holiday collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

Season’s Greetings

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (Dec. 1)

Scrooged

Christmas Cupid

A Christmas Carol (1984) (Dec. 1)

A Christmas Carol (1999)

DEAR SANTA

Daddy’s Home 2

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Laughing All the Way

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Deck the Halls

Ernest Saves Christmas

MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?*

Last Holiday

Home for the Holidays

Falalala Family Fun

Arthur Christmas (Dec. 1)

All I Want for Christmas

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas

Unaccompanied Minors

Snow Day

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

Merry Nickmas

SpongeBob SquarePants (“It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!”)

Rugrats (“Rugrats Chanukah”, “A Rugrats Kwanzaa”)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (“Winter Solstice,” Parts 1 & 2”)

The Loud House (“11 Louds a Leapin,” “Season’s Cheating/A Flipmas Carol”)

Horror for the Holidays

Smile (2022)

A Quiet Place: Day One

Reindeer Games

Beau is Afraid*

Edward Scissorhands

Orphan: First Kill

The Exorcist*

APARTMENT 7A

Ha Ha Holidays

Ghosts (“The Christmas Spirit,” Parts 1 & 2)

Everybody Hates Chris (“Everybody Hates Kwanzaa,” “Everybody Hates Christmas”)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (“Sabrina Claus,” “Christmas Amnesia,” “A Girl and Her Cat”)

Classic Christmas Episodes

The Twilight Zone (“The Night of the Meek,” “Five Characters in Search of an Exit,” “The Changing of the Guard”)

The Brady Bunch (“The Voice of Christmas”), Taxi (“A Full House For Christmas,” “Get Me Through the Holidays”)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (“Tapestry,” “Devil’s Due”)

Celebrate with CBS

National Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 20)

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays (Dec. 20)

Elsbeth (Dec. 5)

Matlock (Dec. 5)

The Equalizer (Dec. 8)

NCIS (Dec. 16)

NCIS: Origins (Dec. 16)

Ghosts (one-hour special on Dec. 19)

The Price Is Right At Night (Dec. 24)

Nugget is Dead? A Christmas Story

Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas (Dec. 19)

Merry Musicals

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas

My Fair Lady*

Oliver!

Footloose

Grease

School of Rock