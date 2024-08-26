Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2024
The premiere of 'Apartment 7A' and new seasons of 'Tulsa King' and 'Survivor' highlight the Paramount+ September offerings.
September is just around the corner, and a mountain of new content is about to hit Paramount+. The streamer has unveiled the complete list of TV series, movies, and Paramount+ Originals set to drop in the streaming library next month, promising even more binge-worthy content for subscribers.
September's new mountain of content includes everything from the streaming premiere of director Kourosh Ahari's science fiction thriller Parallel to the highly-anticipated Rosemary's Baby sequel Apartment 7A, as well as the return of Paramount+ Originals Tulsa King and Frasier, both of which will be back for their sophomore runs. Also returning in September will be DORA Season 2, Colin from Accountants Season 2, and the long-running competition series Survivor, which will return for Season 47 on CBS and Paramount+.
The streamer will also get a jumpstart on spooky season with the arrival of horror films like Annabelle: Creation, It Follows, My Bloody Valentine, The Curse of La Llorona, and The Last Exorcism Part II, as well as three films from the Halloween franchise and two titles from the Scary Movie film series.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in September 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Sept. 1
6 Days
54*
A Knight's Tale
A Very Brady Sequel*
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the Right Moves
Amores Perros
Angel Heart
Annabelle: Creation
Annihilation
Approaching the Unknown
Asylum
Babel
Beastly
Beatriz at Dinner
Below
Beneath
Big
Blue Crush
Body Cam
Bound
Bringing Out the Dead*
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Carriers
Case 39
Cesar Chavez
Changing Lanes
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cloverfield
Clue
Coneheads*
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Curandero
Cursed
Death on the Nile
Death Wish
Deep Impact
Deepstar Six
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Doctor Sleep
Domestic Disturbance
Don't Worry Darling
Doubt
Down to You*
Dragonslayer
Dreamgirls
Eagle Eye
Ella Enchanted
Eye for an Eye
First Blood
Foxcatcher
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
Get Over It*
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Ghost Team One
Ghost Town
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harold and Maude*
Heatwave
Hecho En Mexico
Hostage
In a Relationship
In Too Deep
It Follows
Jeanne du Barry
Jerry Maguire
Jojo Rabbit
Jungleland
Just Like Heaven
King Kong (1976)
Kingpin
Labor Day*
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*
Last Shoot Out*
Like Water for Chocolate
Little Black Book
Love and Monsters
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat*
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mommie Dearest
Mother!
Mr. Popper's Penguins
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
My Baby's Daddy
My Bloody Valentine
Nacho Libre
Night Falls on Manhattan
Nine Lives*
No Country for Old Men
Notting Hill
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Piñero
Playing with Fire
Pretty in Pink
Primal Fear*
Prophecy
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Regarding Henry*
Reindeer Games
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
School Ties*
Seabiscuit*
Singularity
Spell
Spontaneous
Still Waiting*
Suspect Zero
Switchback
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!
The Brothers Grimm
The Conversation*
The Crossing Guard
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crying Game*
The Curse of La Llorona
The Devil Inside
The Equalizer
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Gift
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Honeymooners
The Hunted*
The Internship
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Loved Ones
The Mexican
The Moon & Back
The Parallax View
The Peacemaker*
The Perfect Score*
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Relic
The Ruins
The Tenant
The Three Amigos (2003)
The Two Jakes*
The Uninvited
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
Things We Lost in the Fire
True Grit (1969)
Truth
Twisted
Unfaithful
Urban Cowboy
Waiting...*
Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway
Sept. 2 - Sept. 10
Sept. 3
After Midnight (Season 2)**
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)**
Sept. 4
Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
Sept. 9
The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)**
The Talk (Season 16)**
Sept. 11 - Sept. 20
Sept. 15
Premonition
Sept. 16
The Big (Seasons 1-4)
Sept. 18
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse
Survivor (Season 47)**
Office Race
The Preppie Connection
Sept. 20
Secret Celebrity Renovation**
Sept. 21 - Sept. 30
Sept. 21
48 Hours (Season 37)**
Sept. 22
60 Minutes (Season 57)**
Matlock (Sneak Peek)**
Sept. 23
Let's Make A Deal (Season 16)**
The Price Is Right (Season 53)**
Sept. 25
Born to Be Blue
Deadlock
Sept. 26
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)**
Sept. 27
The Greatest @Home Videos**
Sept. 29
The Summit (Sneak Peek)**
Sports
Sept. 1
Serie A – Juventus vs. Roma
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Springfield*
American Cornhole League*
NWSL – North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current*
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars*
Sept. 4
Concacaf W Champions Cup – Portland Thorns FC vs. Club América Femenil
Sept. 7
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC*
Big Ten on CBS – Iowa State @ Iowa*
EFL – Wrexham vs. Shrewsbury Town
Sept. 8
NFL ON CBS Week 1 (check local listings)
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Kansas City*
Sept. 14
EFL – Leeds United vs. Burnley
CIBC Atlanta Slam Semifinals*
Big Ten on CBS – Notre Dame @ Purdue*
Sept. 15
NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sept. 16
EFL – Birmingham City vs. Wrexham
Sept. 19
Concacaf W Champions Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Monterrey
Sept. 21
We Need to Talk*
Big Ten on CBS – USC @ Michigan*
Sept. 22
NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Greensboro*
Sept. 28
EFL – Leeds United vs. Coventry City
EFL – Leyton Orient vs. Wrexham
NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC*
Big Ten on CBS*
Sept. 29
NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sports: Throughout September
NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
English Football League competition
Concacaf Men's Nations League competition
Concacaf W Champions Cup competition
Serie A competition
