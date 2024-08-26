Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2024

September is just around the corner, and a mountain of new content is about to hit Paramount+. The streamer has unveiled the complete list of TV series, movies, and Paramount+ Originals set to drop in the streaming library next month, promising even more binge-worthy content for subscribers.

September's new mountain of content includes everything from the streaming premiere of director Kourosh Ahari's science fiction thriller Parallel to the highly-anticipated Rosemary's Baby sequel Apartment 7A, as well as the return of Paramount+ Originals Tulsa King and Frasier, both of which will be back for their sophomore runs. Also returning in September will be DORA Season 2, Colin from Accountants Season 2, and the long-running competition series Survivor, which will return for Season 47 on CBS and Paramount+.

The streamer will also get a jumpstart on spooky season with the arrival of horror films like Annabelle: Creation, It Follows, My Bloody Valentine, The Curse of La Llorona, and The Last Exorcism Part II, as well as three films from the Halloween franchise and two titles from the Scary Movie film series.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in September 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).