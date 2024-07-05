'Blue Bloods' Isn't on Netflix Anymore — Here's Why

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blue Bloods fans are still reeling from the news that CBS is ending the series after the current 14th season. However, they won't be able to prep for the end by watching old episodes on Netflix. Blue Bloods exited Netflix way back in November 2019, and fans have had to look elsewhere ever since.

Why isn't the Tom Selleck-led series available on Netflix anymore? Well, it's all due to the streaming industry's reliance of licensing agreements. Most streaming services don't just feature in-house productions; they opt to pay other media companies for their works in order to fill out their back catalog and please subscribers. Netflix had licensed the show from the Paramount-owned CBS Studios for a while, but, that license expired in November 2019.

Currently, Paramount has opted to license through Season 1 through Season 9 of Blue Bloods to Hulu. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) It also licensed the series to its own streaming platform, Paramount+. Paramount+ hosts every single episode of Blue Bloods so far. That's 14 seasons of Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan solving crimes. (Click here for Paramount+ subscription info.)

There are also ways to watch Blue Bloods via Amazon either through digital purchases or signing up for Paramount+ via the Prime Video platform.

Blue Bloods was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess and debuted on CBS in 2010. Set in New York City, the series tells the story of the fictional Reagan family, which has a long history of working in law enforcement. Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan, whose children — Detective Danny Reagan (Wahlberg), A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Moynahan) and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) – have all followed him into public service.

The series also stars Sami Gayle as Erin's daughter, Nicky Reagan-Boyle; Len Cariou as Frank's father, Henry "Pops" Reagan; Marisa Ramirez as Danny's partner, Detective Maria Baez; and Vanessa Ray as Jamie's wife, Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan.

Blue Bloods is one of the most successful shows on broadcast TV, thanks in part to its dedicated fan base.

"This show definitely has its finger on the pulse of the news and I think we do it right. I think we honor as many different voices and stories as we can within the network parameters," Abigail Hawk, who plays Baker, told PopCulture.com in a 2019 interview. "I'm very proud of this show. I think it's something that 10 PM is normally where shows go to die on a Friday night and we're thriving."

