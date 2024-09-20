Paramount+ Reveals Peak Screaming Horror Collection for Halloween
From fan-favorites like 'Scream' to the premiere of 'Apartment 7A,' the Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection features plenty of scares!
Paramount+ subscribers are in for a month of scares! The streamer just brought back its annual Peak Screaming collection, a monster-sized lineup of more than 450 horror movies, series, and episodes that can help subscribers countdown to Halloween.
From big screams to scares for the whole family, this year's seasonal spooktacular includes something for everyone. This year's spooky lineup also includes the debut of the Paramount+ original film Apartment 7A, a prequel to Rosemary's Baby. The highly-anticipated film will debut on Sept. 27, just a few days before the Oct. 10 premiere of SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp, a new hour-long special. But those looking for nostalgia have no shortage of options, with the Halloween-themed content also including a "Killer Classics" category featuring titles like 1988's The Blob and 1955's To Catch a Thief, as well as Halloween Nickstalgia, boasting nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more!
This year's Peak Screaming hub also includes fan-favorites like 2019's Pet Sematary, the Friday the 13th franchise, Scary Movie, Doctor Sleep, Pearl, Scream (2022), several Halloween movies, Smile, and more.
Halloween lovers hoping to celebrate spooky season with Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Big Screen's Big Screams
Smile
Pet Sematary (2019)
A Quiet Place franchise
War of the Worlds
Annabelle: Creation
It Follows
Doctor Sleep
Talk to Me*
Next of Kin
The Curse of La Llorona
New Releases
A Quiet Place: Day One
The Last Voyage of the Demeter*
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Scream VI
APARTMENT 7A (debuts on Friday, Sept. 27)
Disquiet
Finestkind*
The Voyage of the Demeter*
Organ Trail
Sasquatch Sunset*
Slash Hits
Orphan: First Kill
Dexter*
Pearl
Scream (2022)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*
Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Bodies Bodies Bodies*
Significant Other
You're Killing Me*
Horror Heroines
The Ring (2002)
A Quiet Place: Day One
Why Women Kill
Crawl
Gothika
It Follows
Annihilation
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Case 39
Arrival*
Flash Frights: 90 Minutes or Less
Cloverfield
The Crow
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Beneath
Friday the 13th: Part II
The Babysitter
Beneath
Beastly
V for Vengeance
The Uninvited
Killer Classics
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
The Blob (1988)
Murder on The Orient Express (1974)
King Kong (1976)
Spawn
To Catch a Thief (1955)
Zodiac
The Crow
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile
Death Wish
Suspenseful Series
EVIL
BARGAIN
Criminal Minds
YELLOWJACKETS*
The Twilight Zone
GHOSTS
DEXTER: NEW BLOOD*
Twin Peaks
The Stand
The Woman in the Wall*
Why Women Kill
Penny Dreadful
Family Fright Night
The Addams Family (1991)
Addams Family Values
The Little Vampire
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
A Really Haunted Loud House
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Monster High
Monster High 2
The Boy who Cried Werewolf
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
Horror Comedies
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
The Brothers Grimm
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Weird Science
Clue
Love and Monsters
Vampire in Brooklyn
Fido
Seven Psychopaths
Vursed Friends
Flypaper
Tone-Deaf
Love and Monsters
Unidentified Objects
Halloween Nickstalgia
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 1, Episode 13, "Scaredy Pants/I Was a Teenage Gary"
Hey Arnold!: Season 2, Episode 20, "Arnold's Halloween'
Rugrats (1991): Season 8, Episode 18, "Curse of the Werewuff"
Invader Zim: Season 1, Episode 12, "Halloween Spooktacular of Spooky Doom"
iCarly: Season 1, Episode 7, "iScream on Halloween"
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius: Season 2, Episode 4, "Nightmare in Retroville"
Fairly Odd Parents: Season 2, Episode 13, "Scary Godparents"
Critically Acclaimed
Bound
Post Mortem*
The Talented Mr. Ripley*
Shutter Island
Super 8
Zodiac
It Follows
Foxcatcher
Bound
Interstellar
Psychological Horror
Annihilation
American Psycho
Criminal Minds
Doctor Sleep
Don't Worry Darling
Mother!
The Gift
Beau is Afraid*
Angel Heart
The Tenant
Bringing Out the Dead*
Coming of Rage
TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE
SCHOOL SPIRITS
You're Killing Me*
Jennifer's Body
The Faculty
The Wrath of Becky*
The Babysitter
Raging Grace*
You're Killing Me*
My Dead Ex
Freakish
Costume Inspiration
Gladiator
Pulp Fiction
Clueless
Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Top Gun: Maverick
Grease
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Halo
Chicago
Knuckles
Rambo III
I Love Lucy
Good Burger 2