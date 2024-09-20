Paramount+ Reveals Peak Screaming Horror Collection for Halloween

Paramount+ subscribers are in for a month of scares! The streamer just brought back its annual Peak Screaming collection, a monster-sized lineup of more than 450 horror movies, series, and episodes that can help subscribers countdown to Halloween.

From big screams to scares for the whole family, this year's seasonal spooktacular includes something for everyone. This year's spooky lineup also includes the debut of the Paramount+ original film Apartment 7A, a prequel to Rosemary's Baby. The highly-anticipated film will debut on Sept. 27, just a few days before the Oct. 10 premiere of SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp, a new hour-long special. But those looking for nostalgia have no shortage of options, with the Halloween-themed content also including a "Killer Classics" category featuring titles like 1988's The Blob and 1955's To Catch a Thief, as well as Halloween Nickstalgia, boasting nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more!

This year's Peak Screaming hub also includes fan-favorites like 2019's Pet Sematary, the Friday the 13th franchise, Scary Movie, Doctor Sleep, Pearl, Scream (2022), several Halloween movies, Smile, and more.

Halloween lovers hoping to celebrate spooky season with Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).