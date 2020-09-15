CBS All Access to Rebrand as Paramount+

✖

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+, according to a new plan announced Tuesday by ViacomCBS. In a statement, the company's president-CEO, Bob Bakish, shared the news, and unveiled details of the streaming service. "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," he said, per Variety.

Bakish continued, "With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy." As part of the service's push for new content, Paramount+ will be home to a reboot of The Game, which was a spinoff of the fan-favorite sitcom Girlfriends. Additonally, Taylor Sheridan — creator of Paramount Network’s wildly successful drama Yellowstone — will bring his new show, the CIA-based terrorism drama Lioness, to Paramount+. Finally, the newly re-branded streaming service will also deliver a 10-episode limited scripted-series based around the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in early 2021. It will feature ViacomCBS’ content from networks like MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. The service will also feature movies from Paramount Pictures. It is unclear at this time how many of CBS All Access' original series — such as The Good Fight, the Twilight Zone reboot, and the many Star Trek projects — will make the leap to the new service, but there do not appear to be any announced plans for these to be scrapped.

In a statement, ViacomCBS chief brand officer Josh Line said, "The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same." Line added, "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, head of operations and chief marketing officer for ViacomCBS Digital, added, "We recognize that we’re asking people to pull out their credit card and subscribe to our service. The Paramount brand, which audiences strongly associate with creativity and great storytelling, helps signal it’s worth the price." DiMeglio went on to say, "Being able to say something is a Paramount+ Original will give it instant credibility in the eyes of consumer: 'Oh, that’s associated with the Paramount brand, that’s going to be quality content.'"