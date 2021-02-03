Super Bowl 2021 Will Get the Nickelodeon Treatment

✖

Super Bowl LV is just a few days away, and fans will be able to watch the game for free online this year. But before fans can watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will be able to watch a new type of pregame show. Nickelodeon and CBS Sports are teaming up to produce special multiplatform content to get families excited for the Super Bowl.

Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin will host an original half-hour pregame show called Nickelodeon Super Duper Bowl Spectacular. The show will include Super Bowl facts, "Nick-ified" season highlights special guests who will predict this year's winning team. The pregame show will air on Friday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, CBS will have a pregame show called The Super Bowl Today, which airs from 2 p.m - 6 p.m. ET. It will feature a segment of Nickelodeon's game show Unfiltered, where Green and Lumpkin will try to guess the virtually disguised identity of one of the NFL's biggest stars from the Super Bowl. Additionally, a "Nick-ified" highlights package will air during halftime coverage of the game airing on CBS.

“Our broadcast of the NFL Wild Card game was undoubtedly one of the greatest moments in Nick’s history, and the enormous positive response shows how big of an appetite there is for a kids and family-oriented sports production like ours," Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment, said in a statement Given all that enthusiasm, it feels really good to team up again with everyone at CBS Sports and the NFL with pregame coverage and digital highlights that bring fun and slime to the biggest football game of the year."

This comes on the heels of dual CBS and Nickelodeon production of the NFL wild-card playoff game last month between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. ViacomCBS says the game drew the highest viewership during the weekend across both networks. It also gave Nickelodeon its biggest audience in four years.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nickelodeon and build off the success and overwhelming positive response from the production of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said in a statement. "The 'Nick-ified' elements in our pregame and halftime programming, along with the second screen digital and social highlights, will be the perfect complement to CBS Sports' first-class broadcast of Super Bowl LV, allowing us to reach an even wider audience on Super Bowl Sunday across a variety of platforms as we continue to showcase the power of the ViacomCBS family."

