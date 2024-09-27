Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2024
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' returns for its final season alongside 'Lioness' Season 2 and 'SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp.'
Paramount+ has plenty in store for subscribers this October. As September quickly draws to a close, the streamer has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month
There will be a mix of old and new at Paramount+ next month. Returning to the streamer for its fifth and final season will be the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, with Lioness also slated for its Season 2 premiere in October alongside titles like FBI True Season 5 and Ink Master Season 16. Meanwhile, everything from the film Ezra to the documentary Uncharted will premiere. Other October additions include Django Unchained, Finding Neverland, and multiple Indiana Jones films.
Throughout October, Paramount+ subscribers browsing the streaming options will also be able to access the Peak Screaming collection, a lineup of films, series, and episodes perfect for Halloween. Along with plenty of existing spooky content, the lineup will grow throughout October with additions like Bram Stoker's Dracula, the Friday the 13th franchise, Oculus, several Stephen King adaptations, and more, as well as the new animated Halloween special SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in October 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Oct. 1
28 Weeks Later
30 Days of Night
A Simple Plan*
All About the Benjamins
All the Wrong Ingredients
Allegiant
Almost Famous*
Along Came a Spider
American Psycho
Amistad*
Antlers
Arena Wars
Bad Behaviour
Best Defense*
Black Rock
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Buried
Chaplin*
Chocolat*
Cliffhanger
Coach Carter
Colombiana
Days of Heaven*
Deliver Us from Evil*
Desperado
Divergent
Django Unchained
Downhill Racer*
Dying of the Light*
Eastern Promises
Eddie Murphy: Raw*
Elizabethtown*
Enough
Escape from Alcatraz*
Eyes Wide Shut
Fear (1990)
Fido
Finding Neverland*
Flatliners* (1990)
Fools Rush In
Freedom Writers
Fresh (2022)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th: Part II
Friday the 13th: Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Frozen River
Galaxy Quest
Gothika
Hard Eight
Heat (1995)
Heaven Can Wait*
Hell or High Water
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Hide and Seek*
Hugo*
Hustle & Flow
Imagine That*
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Insurgent
Jawbreaker
Jennifer's Body
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.*
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Juice
Just My Luck
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Life
Little Women (1994)
Love Story*
Maggie's Plan*
Marathon Man*
Margin Call*
Men, Women & Children*
Mirrors
Monstrous*
Mud*
Obsessed
Oculus
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Only Lovers Left Alive
Orphan
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride And Glory
Private Parts*
Prospect
Queen of The Damned
Re: Uniting
Resident Evil
Road Trip*
Runaway Jury
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
School Ties
Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
Scrooged
Set it Off: Director's Cut
Sleepy Hollow
Smallfoot
Snakes On a Plane
Southpaw
Spanglish
Spawn
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Stir of Echoes
Surviving Christmas
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*
Swingers
Team America: World Police
The Belko Experiment
The Blob
The Core
The Day After Tomorrow
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Gambler*
The General's Daughter
The Girl in the Pool*
The Green Inferno
The Hours*
The Ladies Man*
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Midnight Meat Train
The Negotiator
The Net*
The Orphanage
The Running Man*
The Stepford Wives*
The Truman Show*
The Wash*
The Wicker Man (2006)
This One's for the Ladies*
Three Days of the Condor*
Training Day
True Grit (2010)
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vantage Point*
We Own the Night*
Weird Science
Wild Eyed and Wicked
Wild Things
Willard (2003)
Oct. 2 - Oct. 15
Oct. 2
Monster High: The Series (Season 1)
Oct. 7
American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special**
Oct. 8
An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley**
Oct. 9
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures
Oct. 13
Tracker Season (Season 2 premiere)**
Oct. 14
NCIS (Season 22 premiere)**
NCIS: Origins premiere***
Oct. 15
FBI (Season 7 premiere)**
FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)**
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)**
Oct. 16 - Oct. 31
Oct. 16
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)
Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)
Oct. 17
Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)**
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere**
Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)**
Oct. 18
Blue Bloods (Season 14 return for final episodes)**
Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)**
S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)**
Oct. 20
The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)**
Oct. 21
Poppa's House premiere**
The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)**
Oct. 22
Tale of Tales*
Oct. 29
The Man Who Knew Infinity*
Oct. 31
Camp X-Ray*
Sports
Oct. 1
UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. PSG
Oct. 2
UEFA Champions League – Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich
Oct. 3
UEFA Europa League – Porto vs. Manchester United
Oct. 5
College Football on CBS – Navy @ Air Force*
Big Ten on CBS*
Oct. 6
NFL ON CBS Week 5 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – Fiorentina vs. AC Milan
Oct. 12
WCRA Rodeo Carolina*
Big Ten on CBS*
Oct. 13
NFL ON CBS Week 6 (check local listings)
PBR – Professional Bull Riders*
Oct. 19
NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC*
Big Ten on CBS*
Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio
Oct. 20
Serie A – Roma vs. Inter
NFL ON CBS Week 7 (check local listings)
Oct. 22
AFC Champions League Elite – Esteghlal vs. Al Nassr
UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
Oct. 23
UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
Oct. 24
UEFA Europa League – Fenerbahçe vs. Manchester United
Oct. 25
NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Final – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current
Oct. 26
Serie A – Bologna vs. AC Milan
Big Ten on CBS*
Oct. 27
NFL ON CBS Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – Inter vs. Juventus
Oct. 29
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
Sports - Throughout October
NWSL regular season competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
English Football League competition
Concacaf Men's Nations League competition
Concacaf W Champions Cup competition
Serie A competition
AFC Champions League Elite competition
UEFA Champions League competition
UEFA Europa League competition
UEFA Conference League competition
