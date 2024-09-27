Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2024

Paramount+ has plenty in store for subscribers this October. As September quickly draws to a close, the streamer has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month

There will be a mix of old and new at Paramount+ next month. Returning to the streamer for its fifth and final season will be the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, with Lioness also slated for its Season 2 premiere in October alongside titles like FBI True Season 5 and Ink Master Season 16. Meanwhile, everything from the film Ezra to the documentary Uncharted will premiere. Other October additions include Django Unchained, Finding Neverland, and multiple Indiana Jones films.

Throughout October, Paramount+ subscribers browsing the streaming options will also be able to access the Peak Screaming collection, a lineup of films, series, and episodes perfect for Halloween. Along with plenty of existing spooky content, the lineup will grow throughout October with additions like Bram Stoker's Dracula, the Friday the 13th franchise, Oculus, several Stephen King adaptations, and more, as well as the new animated Halloween special SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in October 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).