Super Bowl 2021: NASCAR's Kyle Busch to Appear in Big Game Ad Alongside Martha Stewart

✖

The Daytona 500 is quickly approaching providing Kyle Busch with an opportunity to fight for a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. One week prior to the Crown Jewel race, he will show off his acting skills during a Super Bowl commercial. Busch will join Martha Stewart and several others while advertising Scotts MiracleGro.

The commercial will run during the second quarter of the Big Game and will feature several high-profile celebrities while advertising a Dream Lawn and Garden Sweepstakes. Stewart will tell viewers that they can have a garden "like mine, you know, just not better than mine" while Busch will ride around on a custom lawnmower that features his name on the sides. Meanwhile, John Travolta and his daughter Ella Travolta will film a TikTok dance.

.@KyleBusch makes an appearance in Scotts MiracleGro's new #SuperBowl ad alongside Martha Stewart, John Travolta and others. pic.twitter.com/JoJLHPB1nY — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 2, 2021

The ad will also feature such names as The Office's Leslie David Baker, actor Carl Weathers, and Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell. Screenshots also show comedian Matt Braunger standing in front of a pile of potting mix. Braunger served as the host of the commercial while telling fans to text him for an opportunity to win the giveaway.

While all of these stars took part in the Big Game ad, they did not follow standard filming procedures due to COVID-19. They each filmed separately with only a small crew. They also all had temperature checks and took rapid coronavirus tests. Despite dealing with different filming scenarios due to health and safety guidelines, these celebrities still had some fun with each other. Weathers hit Baker with a golf ball, and then The Office star yelled "Hey Travoltas, don't be tikety-toking on my grass!"

"I'm an avid gardener and a longtime Miracle-Gro customer, so I was thrilled to take part in the Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial," Stewart told PEOPLE. "The flower and vegetable gardens at my home are my pride and joy. I enjoy the time I spend tending to my gardens and I love bringing the outdoors in with fresh flower arrangements and fruits and vegetables that I incorporate into seasonal recipes."

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday from Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with each other with an opportunity to secure the Lombardi Trophy. Many fans will tune in to watch Tom Brady try to win his unprecedented seventh Big Game while others will focus on the assortment of highly-anticipated commercials, including the one featuring Busch and Stewart.