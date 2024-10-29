Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2024

Paramount+ is giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for in November. Next month, the streamer’s mountain of content is set to grow even higher with the arrival of dozens of new additions, including a new installment to the Sheridanverse, some fan-favorite movies, and a few holiday classics.
November at Paramount+ will see the latest addition to the growing Sheridanverse (Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s content catalog) – Landman. The 10-episode series is based on the acclaimed Texas Monthly podcast about the oil boom in West Texas and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm. Elsewhere in the lineup, the Michael Fassbender-starring political thriller The Agency is set to premiere, along with the documentary The French Montana Story. Other highlights include favorites like 3:10 to Yuma, Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, Blades of Glory, Friday Night Lights, Letters from Iwo Jima, and The Hurt Locker.
With November marking the start of the holiday season, Paramount+ will also be bringing plenty of holiday titles to its library. Set to join the streaming lineup next month are holiday films like A Christmas Carol (1999), Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2, Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas, Home For The Holiday, and Scrooge, among several others.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in November 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Nov. 1
‘Tis the Season to Be Smurfy
3:10 to Yuma
48 Hrs.
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Carol (1999)
A Night At The Roxbury*
A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
A Thousand Words
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Alfie (2004)
All I Want For Christmas
All the World Is Sleeping
Another 48 Hrs.
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Billionaire Boys Club*
Black Snake Moan
Blades of Glory
Blinded by the Light
Catch and Release*
Chloe*
Christmas Eve
Cloud Atlas
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Daddy Day Camp
Death at a Funeral* (2010)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Double Jeopardy
Eat Pray Love
Election
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
Ernest Saves Christmas
Everybody’s Fine
Faster
Fences
First Shift
Five Feet Apart
Flashdance
Flight
Free Birds
Friday Night Lights
Go
Good Will Hunting
GoodFellas
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Christmas
Head of State
Home For The Holidays
Hook
Hotel for Dogs
Ida Red*
Identity*
Inglourious Basterds
Insomnia
Joyeux Noel
Just Mercy
Last Man Standing
Last Vegas
Leap of Faith*
Letters from Iwo Jima
Like Crazy
Looper
Luce*
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Michael Clayton
Morning Glory
My Cousin Vinny
My Fair Lady
My One and Only*
No Strings Attached
Noah
Oliver! (1968)
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of Sight
Paddington
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary II
Rounders
RV
Santa Stole Our Dog!*
Scrooge
Shaft (2000)
She’s All That
Siberia
Snatch
Super 8
Surf’s Up
Taps
Taxi Driver
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
The Age of Adaline
The Baby-Sitters Club*
The Dead Don’t Hurt*
The Dead Zone*
The Duchess
The English Patient
The Fighting Temptations
The Good Liar*
The Guilt Trip
The Honeymooners*
The Hurt Locker
The Infiltrator
The Kite Runner
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The November Man
The Prince and Me
The Prince Of Tides*
The Smurfs Christmas Special
The Social Network
The Stepfather*
The Terminal
The Tuxedo
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Top Five*
Tremors
Two for the Money
Unforgiven
Urban Cowboy
Vacancy*
Wayne’s World
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath*
What Women Want
While You Were Sleeping
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zack and Miri Make a Porno*
Zookeeper
Nov. 6
My True Crime Story (Season 2)
Nov. 8
Dream Horse*
Nov. 13
Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Season 2)
Inside the Factory (Season 7)
Pele: Birth of a Legend*
Nov. 20
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)
Nov. 22
Mr. Brooks*
Nov. 26
Pig*
Transporter 3*
Nov. 28
Chef*
Nov. 30
Clouds of Sils Maria*
The Lovers*
Sports
Nov. 2
College Football on CBS – Air Force @ Army*
Big Ten on CBS – Oregon @ Michigan*
Nov. 3
NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)
Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness*
Nov. 5
UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. AC Milan
UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Nov. 6
UEFA Champions League – Inter vs. Arsenal
Nov. 7
UEFA Europa League – Galatasaray vs. Tottenham
Nov. 9
EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Mansfield Town
EFL Championship – Burnley vs. Swansea City
NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal – Kansas City Current vs. TBD*
Big Ten on CBS*
Nov. 10
Serie A – Inter vs. Napoli
NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Nov. 16
NWSL Playoffs Semifinal*
Big Ten on CBS*
Nov. 17
NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Nov. 23
USL Championship*
Big Ten on CBS*
NWSL Championship*
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus
Nov. 24
NFL ON CBS Week 12 (check local listings)
Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma
Nov. 26
UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG
Nov. 27
UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
Nov. 28
NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions
CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic – Illinois vs. Arkansas*
UEFA Europa League – Tottenham vs. Roma
Nov. 29
Big Ten on CBS – Minnesota @ Wisconsin*
College Football on CBS – Stanford @ San Jose State*
EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Sunderland
Nov. 30
EFL Championship – Stoke City vs. Burnley
Big Ten on CBS*
Sports – Throughout November
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
English Football League competition
Concacaf Men’s Nations League competition
Serie A competition
AFC Champions League Elite competition
UEFA Champions League competition
UEFA Europa League competition
UEFA Conference League competition