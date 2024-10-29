Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2024

Paramount+ is giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for in November. Next month, the streamer’s mountain of content is set to grow even higher with the arrival of dozens of new additions, including a new installment to the Sheridanverse, some fan-favorite movies, and a few holiday classics.

November at Paramount+ will see the latest addition to the growing Sheridanverse (Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s content catalog) – Landman. The 10-episode series is based on the acclaimed Texas Monthly podcast about the oil boom in West Texas and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm. Elsewhere in the lineup, the Michael Fassbender-starring political thriller The Agency is set to premiere, along with the documentary The French Montana Story. Other highlights include favorites like 3:10 to Yuma, Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, Blades of Glory, Friday Night Lights, Letters from Iwo Jima, and The Hurt Locker.

With November marking the start of the holiday season, Paramount+ will also be bringing plenty of holiday titles to its library. Set to join the streaming lineup next month are holiday films like A Christmas Carol (1999), Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2, Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas, Home For The Holiday, and Scrooge, among several others.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in November 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

Nov. 1

‘Tis the Season to Be Smurfy

3:10 to Yuma

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Night At The Roxbury*

A Thin Line Between Love And Hate

A Thousand Words

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

All the World Is Sleeping

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Billionaire Boys Club*

Black Snake Moan

Blades of Glory

Blinded by the Light

Catch and Release*

Chloe*

Christmas Eve

Cloud Atlas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Daddy Day Camp

Death at a Funeral* (2010)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Double Jeopardy

Eat Pray Love

Election

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody’s Fine

Faster

Fences

First Shift

Five Feet Apart

Flashdance

Flight

Free Birds

Friday Night Lights

Go

Good Will Hunting

GoodFellas

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Christmas

Head of State

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Hotel for Dogs

Ida Red*

Identity*

Inglourious Basterds

Insomnia

Joyeux Noel

Just Mercy

Last Man Standing

Last Vegas

Leap of Faith*

Letters from Iwo Jima

Like Crazy

Looper

Luce*

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Michael Clayton

Morning Glory

My Cousin Vinny

My Fair Lady

My One and Only*

No Strings Attached

Noah

Oliver! (1968)

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of Sight

Paddington

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary II

Rounders

RV

Santa Stole Our Dog!*

Scrooge

Shaft (2000)

She’s All That

Siberia

Snatch

Super 8

Surf’s Up

Taps

Taxi Driver

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

The Age of Adaline

The Baby-Sitters Club*

The Dead Don’t Hurt*

The Dead Zone*

The Duchess

The English Patient

The Fighting Temptations

The Good Liar*

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners*

The Hurt Locker

The Infiltrator

The Kite Runner

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The November Man

The Prince and Me

The Prince Of Tides*

The Smurfs Christmas Special

The Social Network

The Stepfather*

The Terminal

The Tuxedo

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Top Five*

Tremors

Two for the Money

Unforgiven

Urban Cowboy

Vacancy*

Wayne’s World

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath*

What Women Want

While You Were Sleeping

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zack and Miri Make a Porno*

Zookeeper

Nov. 6

My True Crime Story (Season 2)

Nov. 8

Dream Horse*

Nov. 13

Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Season 2)

Inside the Factory (Season 7)

Pele: Birth of a Legend*

Nov. 20

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)

Nov. 22

Mr. Brooks*

Nov. 26

Pig*

Transporter 3*

Nov. 28

Chef*

Nov. 30

Clouds of Sils Maria*

The Lovers*

Sports

Nov. 2

College Football on CBS – Air Force @ Army*

Big Ten on CBS – Oregon @ Michigan*

Nov. 3

NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)

Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness*

Nov. 5

UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Nov. 6

UEFA Champions League – Inter vs. Arsenal

Nov. 7

UEFA Europa League – Galatasaray vs. Tottenham

Nov. 9

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Mansfield Town

EFL Championship – Burnley vs. Swansea City

NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal – Kansas City Current vs. TBD*

Big Ten on CBS*

Nov. 10

Serie A – Inter vs. Napoli

NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Nov. 16

NWSL Playoffs Semifinal*

Big Ten on CBS*

Nov. 17

NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Nov. 23

USL Championship*

Big Ten on CBS*

NWSL Championship*

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus

Nov. 24

NFL ON CBS Week 12 (check local listings)

Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma

Nov. 26

UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Nov. 27

UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Nov. 28

NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic – Illinois vs. Arkansas*

UEFA Europa League – Tottenham vs. Roma

Nov. 29

Big Ten on CBS – Minnesota @ Wisconsin*

College Football on CBS – Stanford @ San Jose State*

EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Sunderland

Nov. 30

EFL Championship – Stoke City vs. Burnley

Big Ten on CBS*

Sports – Throughout November

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Concacaf Men’s Nations League competition

Serie A competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition

UEFA Champions League competition

UEFA Europa League competition

UEFA Conference League competition