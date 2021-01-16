Super Bowl 2021: Coca-Cola Will Not Run Ads During Football Game

✖

Coca-Cola announced on Friday that it would not run ads during Super Bowl LV. The company said it was a "difficult choice" to make, but the decision was to “ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times," according to Yahoo Finance. This comes after Pepsi announced they will not run ads during the game, which will air on CBS. Instead, Pepsi will focus on its annual halftime show that features The Weeknd.

In 2020, Coke spent about $10 million on commercials for Super Bowl LIV. In December, the Atlanta-based company said it would lay off 2,200 employees and has already stopped offering Tab, Odwalla juices and Zico coconut water. Soda companies have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as special occasions, such as large parties, attending live sports events, and in-theater movie runs are few and far between. According to Kantar, last year's Super Bowl generated an estimated $435 million in ad spending. In 2019, Coca-Cola opted to run a commercial just before kickoff but not during the game. That ended an 11-year streak of making Super Bowl ad appearances.

With the Super Bowl less than a month away news, surrounding the ads are starting to be revealed, Frito Lay plans to air three ads to highlight new products. Additionally, freelance platform Fiverr is set to air its first Super Bowl commercial. The Super Bowl is also an event where new movie trailers will air, but as of this writing, it's not known which new films will have trailers shown during the big game.

Along with the Super Bowl airing on CBS, the game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are still in the playoffs as they take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday evening. The Bucs are looking to be the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Tom Brady, the Bucs starting quarterback, is looking to play in his 10th Super Bowl and win his seventh. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs face the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs this Sunday and looking to be the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS