The NFL has found its performer for the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LV. On Thursday, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced The Weeknd will be the headliner for the show, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Super Bowl LV Halftime Show will be produced by Roc Nation.

"We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," The Weeknd said as reported by Variety. Jay-Z, the head of Roc Nation revealed why The Weeknd is a perfect choice to perform at the biggest sporting event of the year.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," Jay-Z stated. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

The Weeknd is one of the top singers and songwriters in the world. He gained attention with his first album, Kiss Land which had six singles including "Wanderlust" and the title track. His first No. 1 song in the U.S. came in 2015 titled "The Hills" and his other No. 1 hits include "Starboy," "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" which is from his latest album After Hours. The Weeknd has earned 10 Grammy Award nominations since 2014 and won three including Best Urban Contemporary Album for Starboy in 2018.

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage," Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing for Pepsi said in a press release. "Pepsi has worked with some of music’s biggest artists over the years - from Prince to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and most recently Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can't wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come."