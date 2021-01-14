Ashton Kutcher Stars in New Cheetos Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

✖

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and while there's excitement surrounding the anticipation of who will go head-to-head on the field, fans can't wait for a new slew of iconic commercials. The Ranch star Ashton Kutcher will appear in an ad for Cheetos as he makes a shocking discovery. In the teaser video that was just revealed, Kutcher goes into a dark room and once he sits down at a desk, he pulls out photos from a yellow envelope. He then grabs hold of his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix that mysteriously went missing, and with a shocking look on his face, he leaves fans hanging on what he'll do with his Cheeto-coated evidence.

Ending with, "I knew it," fans will have to wait for the full reveal that will air during the Super Bowl, slated for Feb. 7, 2021. Last year, PopCulture.com spoke with MC Hammer after he was approached by the company to star in their comeback commercial. "It's exciting! I'm having a lot of fun with it," he shared exclusively. "When they approached me and [said], 'Hey, Hammer, how would you like to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'U Can't Touch This' along with Cheetos?' I thought that was a fantastic idea. And the concept for the commercial, it had me laughing!"

Last year marked a decade since Cheetos aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. While they were ready to give fans a taste of their cheesy snacks again, Hammer was able to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his famous song "U Can't Touch This.' The hilarious bit won fans over that night.

