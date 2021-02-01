Super Bowl 2021: 2 Chiefs Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Could Miss Sunday's Game

✖

The Super Bowl is less than a week away (which can be seen for free), and the Kansas City Chiefs could be down a couple of key players. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced wide receiver, Demarcus Robinson and offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Neither player have tested positive for the virus, but have been deemed as close contacts.

"They'll work through it," Reid said as reported by NFL.com. It's possible Robinson and Kilgore could miss Super Bowl LV, but if both test negative for five consecutive days, they will be eligible to play, according to ESPN. This comes after Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill opened up about the COVID-19 protocols the team has to go through while preparing for the Super Bowl.

"Yesterday my son had a basketball game and I usually go to his basketball game but since it's Super Bowl week, I didn't even go," Hill said about the team's guidelines. "We can't even do nothing. The Chiefs are bringing in barbers to the facility and getting 'em tested. So, like, they are really following protocol."

The NFL had made its share of changes to Super Bowl week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, both teams would arrive at the host city a week before the big game. But the Chiefs will travel to Tampa, Florida two days before kickoff while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not have to travel since the game is being played at their home stadium. Opening Night, which happens on Monday night, has changed dramatically as it's all virtual. And the Super Bowl parties in Tampa will be limited to prevent any outbreaks.

Robinson and Kilgore haven't made the biggest impact during the postseason but had very strong performances during the regular season. Robinson, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round in 2016, 45 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season. He started nine games as he was taking the place of an injured Sammy Watkins.

Kilgore played in seven games with four starts this season. He joined the Chiefs this season after the Miami Dolphins declined the option on his contract once the 2019 season came to an end. Kilgore was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round in 2011 and has played in 98 career games.