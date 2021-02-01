Super Bowl 2021: How to Watch 'Opening Night'

✖

Super Bowl week is finally here, and fans can watch the big game for free. But before the game can kick off, players and coaches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will share their thoughts on Super Bowl LV during Opening Night. The event can be seen on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Bowl LV Opening Night will be done differently than what it has been in previous years. The event will be entirely virtual and won't air live. The players and coaches will speak to reporters earlier that day, and the NFL Network will show highlights of some of the best moments. Fans can watch their favorite players talking by following the NFL's official Twitter account. Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin and Kay Adams will anchor NFL Network's Opening Night coverage and will be also joined by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo of CBS Sports.

"This season, in the interest of health and safety for all involved, Super Bowl Opening Night will be conducted virtually from the participating teams' home cities," the NFL said in a statement. "Nine players from each participating team, alongside their head coach will take part in virtual Opening Night festivities."

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski are some of the players who will take part in Opening Night. For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu are set to speak to reporters. Both head coaches will be available as well as their assistants.

Normally, Opening Night is held at an arena in the host city. Fans can attend and have an opportunity to see the media ask players about the big game. With the event being held virtually this year, the Chiefs are still in Kansas City while the Bucs are in Tampa. The good news for the Bucs is Super Bowl LV is being played on their home field, Raymond James Stadium.

The Chiefs come into Sunday's game as the favorite over the Bucs. Kansas City won the Super Bowl last year, but they are facing Brady who is playing in the big game for the 10th time and looking to win his seventh championship.