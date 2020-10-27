'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Pounds a Beer in Honor of the World Series

✖

The World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers is taking place and drawing considerable attention. WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is among the group of fans talking about the battle on the diamond, and he chose to celebrate the baseball series as only he can. He chugged a Broken Skull IPA, his custom beer.

"World Series. Swig of Beer. Drinking the Best IPA in America," Austin wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He also added in some dramatic music to make the swig even more epic. Austin has found unique ways to advertise his beer in recent months, using his action figure or custom General Lee-inspired pickup truck as decorations for the photos. The World Series post was only the latest example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Austin (@steveaustinbsr) on Oct 24, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

Entering Tuesday night's game, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a 3-2 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Southern California-based franchise has an opportunity to secure the series win, which would be a momentous event for fans. The Dodgers have not won a title since 1988, and fans are hoping to see the team end the winless streak.

Achieving the goal will not be a simple task, but the Dodgers have an important weapon ready to go. Corey Seager has gone 8-for-17 with two home runs, four RBIs and a .471 batting average through five games, and he plans on continuing this streak on Tuesday night. Rays pitcher Blake Snell is well aware of Seager's ability to take advantage every time he heads to the mound, and he is preparing for a major challenge.

"He's red-hot," Snell said. "I saw MLB did a bat with flames. They’re pretty correct. When you see the ball and you’re feeling that way, he's gonna do that. He’s swinging a hot bat, he’s confident, he's a really good player. When a batter is hot, you have to make excellent pitches."

Snell turned in a solid performance for the Rays during his previous start. He had to the mound for Game 2, a Rays win, and only allowed two runs over nearly 5 innings of action. The team hopes that he will replicate this success on Tuesday night while helping keep Seager and the other Dodgers hitters in check. However, Snell hasn't played for more than six innings during the 2020 season, so other members of the bullpen will also see action. Ryan Thompson, Diego Castillo, Nick Anderson and Pete Fairbanks will all likely see the mound at some point during the game.