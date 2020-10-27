2020 World Series Game 6: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The 2020 World Series is at the final leg, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of something they haven't done in over 30 years. After winning Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the Dodgers are looking to win Game 6 to win their first title since 1988. Game 6 will air Tuesday on Fox with the first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

If the Dodgers are going to win tonight, they will need their most consistent player to be on top of his game. Corey Seager is on pace to win the World Series MVP award as he's 8-for-17 with two home runs, four RBIs and a .471 batting average through five games. He was a big reason the Dodgers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, going 9-for-29 with five homers 11 RBIs in seven games. Seager was named NLCS MVP for his work at the plate.

"The whole goal is to put some barrels on the baseball and hope good things happen," Seager said to MLB.com. "Sometimes it turns into doubles, sometimes it turns into home runs. I’ve never been the guy that’s going up there trying to just hit home runs." Rays pitcher Blake Snell will be on the mound tonight and knows he has a big challenge ahead of him.

"He's red-hot," Snell said. "I saw MLB did a bat with flames. They’re pretty correct. When you see the ball and you’re feeling that way, he's gonna do that. He’s swinging a hot bat, he’s confident, he's a really good player. When a batter is hot, you have to make excellent pitches." The Rays have been able to capitalize on the Dodgers' mistakes in Game 2 and Game 4. But with the team now facing elimination, playing their best baseball is going to be key in order to force a Game 7.

"We’re going to get aggressive tomorrow," Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Monday. "If we can somehow get a lead and limit them, we’ve got some of the big guys in the back end of the bullpen that are ready to go. … I know that’s our strategy, to get a lead then to get aggressive where we feel like we can limit whatever offense is out there."