2020 World Series Game 5: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Los Angeles Dodgers were looking to take complete control of the World Series. However, the Tampa Bay Rays were able to win Game 4 on Saturday night in one of the wildest finishes in World Series history. The series is now tied at 2-2 which makes Game 5 a vital contest for the Dodgers and Rays. The game will air tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Rays were able to earn an 8-7 victory over the Dodgers on Saturday night after capitalizing on a costly error. With two outs and two strikes left in the ninth inning, Rays outfielder Brett Phillips knocked a single to center field to drive in the tying run. Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor kicked the ball, which led to Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena running from first to home. But as Arozarena was running home, he stumbled around third and was going to be out by 30 feet. However, Dodgers catcher Will Smith dropped the ball and the ricochet allowed Arozarena to score.

"The moment the ball left Phillips' bat, we knew we had a tie ballgame, and then everything that happened afterward, Randy's not used to having to run like that," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game as reported by ESPN. "Normally he's used to just trotting. So it threw him off for a little bit getting tripped up there between third and home. But Phillips, man, give that guy a lot of credit. I don't know when the last time he got an at-bat was. Pretty impressive what he just did against one of the game's best closers."

Game 4 was a back-and-forth affair as the Dodgers jumped to a 2-0 lead. The Rays were able to battle back to lead 5-4 in the sixth inning. The Dodgers took the lead back in the seventh inning when Joc Pederson drove in two runs. But Rays' Kevin Kiermaier homered in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at six. At the top of the eighth, Cory Seager drove in a run on a two-out single to give the Dodgers the 7-6 lead.

"That was a really exciting game," Arozarena said as reported by MLB.com. "It was incredible. It was one of those games where both teams were going back and forth and both teams were fighting. We’re both fighting to try to win the World Series, and nobody gave up."