Stephen King Mocks Patriots After Tom Brady and Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

✖

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday with three high-profile games, including one featuring Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This matchup marks the first time that Brady will appear in the postseason as a member of a team other than the New England Patriots, a fact that has sparked comments from Stephen King. The author had some fun at the expense of Brady's former team while celebrating the playoff game.

"It's a good thing the Pats got rid of Tom Brady; he was all washed up. Oh, wait! The Pats are playing golf and Tom's in the playoffs! Go, Bucs!" King tweeted. He joined many people on social media taking aim at the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick. Several highlighted the fact that the six-time Super Bowl champs missed out on the postseason after granting Brady his release while others longed for years past when No. 12 was still slinging the football around Gillette Stadium.

"Never been a fan of Brady, but he is showing that he elevated the Pats during his time there and that Belichick may not be as great a coach as he thinks he is," another fan added. A few others echoed this sentiment with their comments while focusing on Belichick. They proclaimed that he isn't the "greatest coach" in the history of the NFL despite the number of winning seasons and championship rings.

There has been a debate among NFL fans and analysts in recent years about whether Brady or Belichick had a bigger impact on the win-loss record. Some said the quarterback was only a "system guy" and that he would fail away from New England. Others said that Brady was actually the man responsible for Belichick's success. The debates continued and only increased in frequency once Brady departed New England and headed to the sunshine of Florida.

The 2020 campaign played out very differently for the veteran quarterback and his former coach. Brady joined an offense stacked with weapons and proceeded to throw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. He ended the regular season with an 11-5 record and a spot in the playoffs.

Belichick, on the other hand, took a limited roster into the regular season due to injuries and players opting out over COVID-19 concerns. Cam Newton replaced Brady under center but struggled to connect with his wide receivers, only throwing eight touchdown passes. Although Newton rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Patriots ended the season with a 7-9 record, the worst season since 2000 (5-11).