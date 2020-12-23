Tom Brady Trolls Colts After Tony Dungy Ranks Him 6th Toughest Quarterback

✖

Tom Brady took a jab at the Indianapolis Colts for what their former coach had to say about him. The six-time Super Bowl champion went to Twitter to post a photo of the Colts' 2014 AFC finalist banner. Brady and the New England Patriots took down the Colts in the AFC Championship game that season 45-7. It was in response to Dungy ranking Brady as the sixth-toughest quarterback he has faced in his career.

"Those mobile quarterbacks, that's who I put ahead of Tom," Dungy said. "Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, the guys who could move. Not saying Tom wasn't great. He is great but that extra dimension meant something to me so that's why I would only put him at six." Dungy then said while laughing: "I'm never putting Tom Brady ahead of Peyton Manning, so the best he could be is [No.] 2, because Peyton was my guy."

Dungy was the Colts' head coach from 2002-2008 and led the team to a Super Bowl win with Manning under center. Manning defeated Brady multiple times in his career, but some would say Brady is one of the toughest quarterbacks in NFL history. Brady went 5-3 against the Colts when Dungy was the head coach. He also led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win in 2016 after being down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter. And while Brady is not a very mobile quarterback, he is hard to bring down as he knows where to go with the football at all times.

Another interesting note about this is Brady now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team there Dungy made a name for himself. He coached the Bucs from 1996-2001 and won 54 games, He reached the playoffs four of his six seasons in Tampa and reached the NFC Championship game in 1999, which led to him being named to the Bucs Ring of Honor.

Dungy then joined the Colts in 2002 and solidified his legendary career. In seven seasons with the Colts, Dungy reached the playoffs every season and made it to the AFC Championship game twice to go along with his Super Bowl win in 2006. In his career as a head coach, Dungy won 139 regular-season games and nine playoff games.