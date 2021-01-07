Washington Football Team's Chase Young Calls out Tom Brady Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers

✖

Chase Young is ready to face Tom Brady on Saturday. The Washington Football Team rookie defensive end said "Tom Brady, Tom Brady, I'm coming! I want Tom! I want Tom" on Sunday night after Washington defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to clinch a playoff spot. He doubled down on his comments when he talked to reporters Wednesday ahead of Washington's playoff game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I play ball," Young said Wednesday, as ESPN reported. "I'm excited to go against the best. The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I'm excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I'm not excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin'. I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against."

Most fans would say it's not smart to call out Brady who has won 230 regular-season games, 30 playoffs games and six Super Bowls. However, Young, who will likely win Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2020 said: "Ask any edge rusher in the league who they want to sack and most might say Tom Brady."

Brady was made aware of the comments and knows he and the rest of the Buccaneers offense have a challenge ahead of them. "He's obviously a great young player," Brady said. "We've got our hands full with that D-line, one of the best D-lines in the league so, Chase is a great young player. Went to Ohio State, so naturally I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on 'em a little bit. I understand that. We're prepared for a tough challenge, and it should be a fun game."

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians agree with Brady when it comes to Young's talent. However, Arians has a message for the 21-year-old defensive end when he faces Brady. "He's a handful, but so is [Montez] Sweat, [Daron] Payne, the rest of those guys," Arians said. "Ryan Kerrigan - I've had a ton of respect for [him] for a long time. We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for." Young finished the 2020 season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles with three fumble recoveries. Saturday's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.