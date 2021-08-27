Stephen Curry's Parents: What to Know About His Mom and Dad's Marriage and Dicey Divorce
Stephen Curry's parents have been gaining a lot of attention this week due to their public divorce. Former NBA star Dell Curry and his soon-to-be ex-wife Sonya announced they are getting a divorce after 33 years of marriage.
"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," Sonya and Dell, 58, told PEOPLE. "We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."
Dell and Sonya seemed to be happy together as they have been seen supporting Stephen and their other son Seth during NBA games. The couple also has a daughter, Sydel, who is married to NBA star Damion Lee. With all the things that have surfaced this week, it looks like Dell and Sonya Curry have had their issues, and it looks like things aren't going to get any easier. Here's what to know about the couple's marriage and divorce.
Let's Get Married
Dell and Sonya got married in 1988. The couple met at Virginia Tech when Dell was a standout basketball player and Sonya was a standout volleyball player. When they got married, Dell was in the prime of his NBA career.
Having 3 Kids
As mentioned, the couple had three children together. Stephen has put together a successful NBA career, winning three championships and two NBA MVP awards with the Golden State Warriors. Seth has played on multiple NBA teams but helped the Philadelphia 76ers clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Sydel is keeping busy with multiple projects and has a baby on the way.
Launched a Podcast
Last year, Dell and Sonya launched a podcast called Rising Fame: Sports Edition. The couple interviewed the people who raised some of the top sports stars in the world, including Anthony Edwards, Joe Burrow, Megan Rapinoe and Vince Carter.
Sonya's School
While Dell was continuing his NBA career, Sonya founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in Huntersville, North Carolina in 1995. She is the president of the school, and it's a place where all three of her kids attended.
The Reason for Diviorce
TMZ obtained court documents that said Dell accuses Sonya of cheating on him. Dell claims that Sonya has been seeing former New England Patriots player Steven Johnson, who interestingly enough attended Virginia Tech.
Sonya Fires Back
Sonya admitted she's in a relationship but is not living with Johnson. She also said that the relationship started "months after" she and Dell agreed to legally separate in March 2020 and that Dell has been cheating on her with multiple women.
Who is Steven Johnson?
Johnson was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 1988. He played in two NFL seasons before retiring due to a knee injury he suffered in a preseason game. Johnson has gone on to become a successful businessman as he founded Johnson Commercial Development in 1995.