Stephen Curry's Parents: What to Know About His Mom and Dad's Marriage and Dicey Divorce

Stephen Curry's parents have been gaining a lot of attention this week due to their public divorce. Former NBA star Dell Curry and his soon-to-be ex-wife Sonya announced they are getting a divorce after 33 years of marriage.

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," Sonya and Dell, 58, told PEOPLE. "We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Dell and Sonya seemed to be happy together as they have been seen supporting Stephen and their other son Seth during NBA games. The couple also has a daughter, Sydel, who is married to NBA star Damion Lee. With all the things that have surfaced this week, it looks like Dell and Sonya Curry have had their issues, and it looks like things aren't going to get any easier. Here's what to know about the couple's marriage and divorce.