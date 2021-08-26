Stephen Curry's Mom Allegedly Had Affair With Former New England Patriots Player

✖

NBA star Stephen Curry's parents recently announce they are getting a divorce, and now more details about their split have surfaced. According to TMZ Sports, Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya, allegedly had an affair with former New England Patriots player Steven Johnson. TMZ Sports obtained court documents which say that Sonya's estranged and Stephen's dad, Dell Curry, said that Sonya "began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him."

The documents also state that Sonya is living with Johnson in Tennessee and should not get alimony because of it. Sonya responded to the claim by saying she's not living with Johnson. Instead, she's living on her own because Dell will not allow her to live at their home. Sonya added she's currently in a dating relationship but denied having an affair, saying the relationship started "months after" she and Dell legally separated in March 2020. Sonya also said that Dell cheated on her during the marriage with multiple women and close friends knew about it.

Dell and Sonya filed for divorce on June 14 but made the announcement this week. "After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," Sonya and Dell, 58, told PEOPLE. "We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

The couple, married for 33 years, share three children, Stephen, Seth, and Sydel. Stephen plays for the Golden State Warriors and has won three NBA Championships and two MVP awards. Seth plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and helped the team earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this past season. Sydel is married to Damion Lee who also plays for the Warriors.

Johnson, a tight end, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round back in 1988 from Virginia Tech. He played in 14 games in 1988 and caught one pass for five yards. At Virginia Tech, Johnson played in 44 games and recorded 1,058 yards and eight touchdowns. In 1995, Johnson founded Johnson Commercial Development a top real estate company. He's also a big donor to Virginia Tech, leading to the school naming the practice football field after him.