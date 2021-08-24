Stephen Curry's Parents to Divorce After 33 Years of Marriage

✖

The parents of NBA superstar Stephen Curry have made an announcement concerning their marriage. The couple told PEOPLE that they are divorcing after 33 years of marriage. Sonya and Dell Curry are also parents to NBA star Seth Curry and daughter Sydel. TMZ was the first to report the news of the divorce filing.

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," Sonya and Dell, 58, tell PEOPLE. "We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Sonya and Dell met at Virginia Tech and got married in 1988. Dell, 57, who was a standout basketball player at Virginia Tech, played in the NBA from 1986-2002 and spent time with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. His best season was in 1993-94, averaging 16.3 points per game as a member of the Hornets, leading him to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Sonya, 55, was a standout volleyball player in high school and college in Virginia and ran a Christian Montessori School while raising the family in Charlotte. The couple launched a podcast last year called Rising Fame: Sports Edition. which " reveals the amazing childhood backstories of your favorite sports icons. The Currys interview the people who raised these sports legends into the idols they are today. Parents. Stepparents. Grandparents. Adoptive parents."

Stephen Curry, 33, is one of the top players in the NBA, leading the Warriors to three NBA championships and winning the NBA MVP award twice. He is a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. Stephen is married to Sweet July magazine founder and cookbook author Ayesha Curry and have three children.

Seth Curry, 31 plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and has spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trailblazers. He also spent time in the NBA D-League where he was a two-time All-Star. Sydel, 26, is married to NBA star Damion Lee and is expecting her first child soon.