WWE Fans Send Messages to Stephanie McMahon Following Her Leave of Absence Announcement

Stephanie McMahon is taking some time off from WWE. On Thursday, the 45-year-old chief band officer announced she will take a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. McMahon has worked for WWE in some capacity since 1998. She is the daughter of WWE chairman Vince McMahon and the wife of WWE legend Triple H.

"Throughout my career, I have taken on roles that I never thought I could fill," Stephanie McMahon said in a recent interview, per Wrestling World. "I was initially the head of our creative writing team after spending a lot of time as a simple writer. I was told that within a couple of years I would be a manager or something. I just wanted to be part of this business, I would have done anything to be able to break through. I didn't have a managerial background or creative writing experience, but I have shown that with commitment and dedication you can make your dreams come true." McMahon's hard work has led to her being one of the top officials in WWE. Here's a look at fans sending messages to her as she takes some time off.