WWE Fans Send Messages to Stephanie McMahon Following Her Leave of Absence Announcement

By Brian Jones

Stephanie McMahon is taking some time off from WWE. On Thursday, the 45-year-old chief band officer announced she will take a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. McMahon has worked for WWE in some capacity since 1998. She is the daughter of WWE chairman Vince McMahon and the wife of WWE legend Triple H.

"Throughout my career, I have taken on roles that I never thought I could fill," Stephanie McMahon said in a recent interview, per Wrestling World. "I was initially the head of our creative writing team after spending a lot of time as a simple writer.  I was told that within a couple of years I would be a manager or something. I just wanted to be part of this business, I would have done anything to be able to break through. I didn't have a managerial background or creative writing experience, but I have shown that with commitment and dedication you can make your dreams come true." McMahon's hard work has led to her being one of the top officials in WWE. Here's a look at fans sending messages to her as she takes some time off.

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke wrote: "Steph ! I respect and admire you so very much! Thank you for being a role model for all women around the world! FAMILY FIRST always!"

Another person wrote: "Thank you for your contributions to [WWE] over the years. I hope everything is ok with you and your family."

Glenn Rubenstein of Wrestling Inc. wrote: "Nothing makes you appreciate WWE more than taking a break from it. 52 weeks a year can be rough on a viewer — even when the product is at its best. I have the upmost respect for everyone who lives and breathes it 24/7."

One person responded: "We love both of you [Alexa Bliss] and [Stephanie McMahon] both strong , intelligent, brilliant women and people see you soon Steph enjoy your time off come back ready wreck it again and Alexa your always cool."

One fan said: "Good luck Steph! Thank you for all of your hard work. You are without question my favorite part of wrestling since I was a little kid. A true definition of a hard working inspiring woman!"

Rob Schamberger wrote: "Thank you for all of the opportunities over the years and more importantly all of the wonderful conversations. Sending our love to you and your family and I look forward to working together again down the road, Steph."

And this fan wrote: "Regardless of your feelings towards how WWE is run, I find it uncomfortable for people to actually rejoice about Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from the company."

